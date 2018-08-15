A new description from Central Casting looks like Marvel Studios is looking for a butt double for Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow character in Avengers 4. Stunt doubles and body doubles are a common practice, but a butt double seems a little out of the ordinary. The highly anticipated sequel finished principal photography at the beginning of the year, but some reshoots are expected to take place this fall. The new casting call is looking for a female to be in the Atlanta area starting in September.

Central Casting posted a new position for the film Mary Lou, which is the working title for Avengers 4. The exact location is Fayetteville, Georgia and is for photo double work. While the casting notice doesn't explicitly state that they're looking for a butt double for Scarlett Johansson, the description seems to describe Black Widow pretty well. They're looking for a blonde female Caucasian in her 20's to 30's. Height 5'2 - 5'4 and some other pretty specific measurements. You can read the description below.

"Central Casting is looking for a Photo Double to work on this exciting project. Filming will likely begin in early September; you should have a flexible schedule and ability to work multiple days a week through October. An interview and fitting will be required within the next 2 weeks. Filming will mostly take place in Fayetteville & the Greater Atlanta Area. Experience is preferred. You must fit these size requirements: Woman #1: Looking for a female who appears to be Caucasian, 20's-30's. Height 5'2 - 5'4, Bust 32B - 32D, waist 25 - 27, hips 36 - 38, dress size 0-4. Hair color: Blonde.

In addition to the requirements listed above, women are asked to submit a photo of their backside in either black yoga pants or black leggings. If anybody has ever told you that you resemble Scarlett Johansson or just her backside, this might be your time to shine. The lucky woman that gets chosen will have Avengers 4 butt bragging rights for years to come. Obviously, Johansson does not need a body double for physical reasons, it's more than likely that the producers will use it for pick-up scenes and marketing material, making to where they don't have to bother the actress.

Marvel Cinematic Universe butts were the topic of debate right before Infinity War was released. Two character posters for Captain America and Bucky put their glutes front and center, which made some fans uncomfortable and led to questioning as to why they chose that specific pose. However, after learning about the Black Widow body double casting news, the butts in question might not actually be from Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan, they could be body doubles. Peter Parker's character poster was also notable, but not for the backside, instead, fans noticed a lack of package, which then started another completely different debate.

Avengers 4 is preparing to hit theaters in April of 2019, and MCU fans are desperately trying to figure out what's going to happen after the shocking conclusion of Infinity War. Unfortunately, body double news doesn't really shed any light on the plot of the anxiously awaited sequel. Whatever the case may be, the official title should be announced in the near future. While we wait, check and see if you or any of your friends have what it takes to play Scarlett Johansson's butt below, thanks to the Central Casting Facebook page.