Are The Avengers getting ready to set up shop in a new location in Avengers 4? The latest set photo from the movie seems to hint at that being a very real possibility. Avengers 4 is currently filming and, even though we haven't even seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, some photos and videos from the set have been making their way online. This latest photo features Robert Downey Jr. and his manager, Jimmy Rick, in a photo that has a rather intriguing background.

This new set photo was originally posted to Jimmy Rich's Instagram account. In this latest Avengers 4 set photo, Robert Downey Jr. is seen giving a salute with his arm around Jimmy Rich, standing in front of a massive Avengers logo on the wall in the background. This is the exact same logo that can be seen at the current Avengers base of operations that was first introduced at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, the location doesn't look as though it's at the same place, given that the wall the logo is on is quite different. It's subtle, but it looks like this could be a brand new location.

The Avengers tower was retired after Avengers: Age of Ultron and was officially sold off to an unknown party in Spider-Man: Homecoming. While the events of Avengers: Infinity War need to unfold for us to do any truly reasonable speculating, we know that Thanos is going to wreck shop and that he shows up in New York in the trailer. Given his beef with Earth's mightiest heroes, it's not hard to imagine that he destroys the current Avengers base in upstate New York.

If that does happen, The Avengers are going to need a new place to hang their hats. Granted, we know that many of the classic Avengers actors contracts are up after Avengers 4, which concludes Phase 3 of the MCU, so the lineup of Avengers we see in the future will likely look a lot different. Whoever is left standing when the dust settles could very well be setting up shop at a new location, which we may be seeing in this photo. It's also possible that this massive Avengers logo is going to appear at an already familiar location. We also know from previous set photos and some insider information that there will be a number of flashbacks in Avengers 4 that will revisit key moments from the first ten years of the MCU. Perhaps this is what we're seeing here. It's hard to say at this time, given what information we have to go on.

Avengers: Infinity War, which has been named the most highly-anticipated movie of 2018, is set for release on May 3. Avengers 4 will arrive a year later on May 4, 2019. By that time, we'll probably know what this Avengers logo means and where it will appear. Be sure to check out the new Avengers 4 set photo featuring Robert Downey Jr. and his manager Jimmy Rich, courtesy of MCU News & Tweets, for yourself below.