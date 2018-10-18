It's beginning to look like Iron Man is going to utilize his Proton Cannon in Avengers 4. After Thanos took down half of the universe at the conclusion of Infinity War, Tony Stark will more than likely be hitting the lab hard to work on new technologically advanced weaponry to help take down the Mad Titan once and for all. Stark watched Peter Parker along with the Guardians of the Galaxy turn to dust on Titan, which is probably a huge motivator in wanting to get right back to work. Now, a new Avengers 4 set photo teased the iconic Proton Cannon again.

The Proton Cannon is a famous weapon from the Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes arcade game from 2000. In that particular game, War Machine is using the weapon. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans assumed that the cannon could belong to him since Avengers 4 will possibly see a big upgrade to War Machine's armor. Previously released concept art shows that Rhodey might finally end up with some major upgrades to help take down Thanos this time around.

However, going further back, the Proton Cannon first appeared in Capcom's Marvel Super Heroes arcade game, which came out in 1995, and was Iron Man's main weapon. Additionally, the game is actually based on the Infinity Gauntlet comic book series, which is where the basic story for Infinity War came from. Taking in this piece of information, it seems that the cannon will more than likely be in Tony Stark's hands in Avengers 4, making for a cool Easter Egg from one of the most famous arcade fighting games in history.

The Proton Cannon made a brief cameo in Infinity War and is shown off in the infamous set photo that the Russo Brothers posted, asking fans to look closer at the cryptic image. Pairing the Russo Brothers' image with a new picture from the set showing off the Proton Cannon certainly points to a return. While the weapon probably isn't what the directors wanted MCU fans to notice, it does indicate that the iconic weapon will make an appearance in Avengers 4, which could very well help to take down Thanos by the end of the film.

The latest Avengers 4 set photo gives us the best look at the Proton Cannon yet, but it's still unclear if the weapon will be used at all, or if it will be just another Marvel Easter Egg in a flashback sequence. Whatever the case may be, it's cool that the Russo Brothers are including such a cool Easter Egg, whether it's used to destroy Thanos or not. Though, since Capcom's Marvel Super Heroes arcade game has such close ties to the storyline, it's hard to believe that they won't be taking full advantage of the powerful Proton Cannon. You can check out the weapon in the latest Avengers 4 set photo below, thanks to the Geek Power Instagram account.