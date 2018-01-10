Are we going to see some time travel going down in Avengers 4? It's certainly starting to look that way. Even though Avengers: Infinity War has yet to be released, directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo have been hard at work for months filming the still untitled sequel. Now, thanks to some new set photos that have leaked online, it looks like we could be seeing Earth's mightiest heroes traversing time and revisiting an iconic location from a former MCU movie.

Warning: possible spoilers ahead for Avengers 4. This latest batch of photos from the Avengers 4 set features Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Mark Ruffalo as Hulk. They all seem like they're having a good time, but examining the photos closely reveals that there's quite a bit more going on here than just a few laughs between friends in between takes. For one, Evans is wearing his old Captain America costume from The Avengers. Also, it looks very much like the set is recreating the Battle of New York from the first Avengers movie.

If that's true, this indicates that time travel is very likely going to be part of Avengers 4. Why else would Ant-Man be hanging out during that battle with Captain America in his old suit? There's also the matter of some strange devices that the cast is wearing on their hands. It's been speculated that these could be devices to help keep them connected to the present as they travel through time. They also happen to be similar to devices that the Illuminati wore during issues of Avengers and Secret Avengers in the world of Marvel Comics.

While we still have to wait and see what goes down in Avengers: Infinity War, it's likely that we'll see Thanos rocking a fully-functional Infinity Gauntlet, complete with all of the Infinity Stones, at some point during Avengers 4. If that does indeed happen, that would make it possible for this movie to traverse the MCU timeline. That also likely has massive implications for the future, as messing with time travel always seems to result in big changes. This could wind up reshaping the MCU in a big way.

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 have been hyped up in a big way. Getting to see the MCU heroes traversing time would certainly be one way to help these movies live up to the hype. Or it could just make things really weird. We'll have to wait and see. Some stars, such as Jeremy Renner and Chris Hemsworth, have already wrapped filming on Avengers 4, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 3, 2019. You can check out all of the latest set photos from Avengers 4, courtesy of Just Jared, by clicking on the link in the tweet below.