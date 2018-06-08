Avengers 4 is set up to be mysterious, but there have been some clues that have found their way out on to the internet over the last several months. Case in point, the often talked about return to The Battle of New York from the first Avengers movie. We've seen leaked behind-the-scenes images of Captain America, Hulk, Tony Stark, and the weird appearance of Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man. Now, we have video that sheds some more light on what could be happening in the scene. Unlike the recently released images, this video actually shows our heroes gearing up for action.

Previous images from the Avengers 4 scene feature what looks like an upgraded Ant-Man suit, Hulk, Tony Stark in a S.H.I.E.L.D.- like uniform with blondish hair, and Captain America in his original suit from the first Avengers movie. The video is taken from a raised angle and we can clearly see Cap with Steve Lang and Hulk. They look into the sky and then run forward, presumably towards Stark. You can also see the circular device that all 4 of the characters have been spotted wearing in the images, but only on Lang's suit, which is only because of the angle of the video.

The return to Battle of New York has brought up quite a few theories for the storyline for Avengers 4, but so far, the Quantum Realm from Ant-Man 2 seems to be a sure bet. The first hint is that all four heroes are wearing those aforementioned circular devices on their wrists, which are rumored to be Hank Pym technology to travel through the Quantum Realm. Time travel is a possibility or even another dimension. But the real question is why is Cap in his original phase 1 suit.

All of the Avengers 4 theories will get some more ammunition when Ant-Man 2 hits theaters next month, when the Quantum Realm is explored further on the hunt for Janet van Dyne. We know from previous reports and interviews that the Ant-Man sequel will play a significant role in setting up Avengers 4, so the wait isn't too much longer. In addition, it's also been reported that Captain Marvel will have something to do with the Quantum Realm as well.

For now, we can check out this newly leaked Avengers 4 set video and try to figure out what's going on. As far as figuring everything else out, screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have said that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have no idea what they're in store for and Thor actor Chris Hemsworth promises that Avengers 4 will be a lot more shocking than Infinity War was. For now, we know that it will be shocking and unexpected, which sounds about right for the culmination of 10 years of the MCU. While we wait for more information, you can check out the new Avengers 4 set video below, thanks to the Express Trailer YouTube channel.