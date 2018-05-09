Avengers 4 is already on the minds of just about all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe devotees and Gwyneth Paltrow just accidentally revealed a pretty big part of the movie. Infinity War has barely been in theaters for two weeks and the speculation about the next Avengers movie is off the charts, even with a year to wait. Paltrow's new intel basically proves that Avengers 4 will have a decent time jump along with some other very interesting information. There are SPOILERS for Infinity War below as well as potential spoilers for Avengers 4, so read ahead at your own risk.

In a new interview, Gwyneth Paltrow spoke about her role in the MCU and what the future holds in store for Pepper Potts and Tony Stark. In doing so, she accidentally revealed a lot more about their future and Avengers 4 than she probably intended to. Paltrow confirms that Potts and Stark are married and that they even had that child that they were talking about at the beginning of Infinity War. She had this to say.

"Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together. She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they're married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve."

It has been rumored that Avengers 4 will take place after a time jump, and Gwyneth Paltrow all but confirmed it. The movie will feature the child of Tony Stark and Pepper Potts, which is pretty awesome, but could end up to be a pretty emotional end for Stark if he's one of the Avengers who doesn't make it out round 2 with Thanos alive. This information also seemingly proves that Potts survived the snap of the Mad Titan.

This is some pretty big information to take in for Avengers 4, since not much else is currently clear about the plot. It does look like some time travelling will factor into the movie from leaked pictures from the set featuring Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and Hulk in their original suits from the first movie gearing up for the Battle of New York. Ant-Man is also featured in those pictures as well, which has led to some speculation about alternate universes as well.

It will be interesting to see Tony Stark as a father in Avengers 4. The last 10 years of the MCU have seen Stark go through many transformations, but husband and father will be some big changes to deal with, especially after the events of Infinity War. This news also proves that we might have to start lumping Gwyneth Paltrow in the spoilers club with Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo. You can read the rest of the interview with Gwyneth Paltrow where she spills some Avengers 4 knowledge courtesy of Marvel Studios.