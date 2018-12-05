Marvel Studios must have given Tom Holland a stern talking to, because he is terrified to spoil Avengers 4. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been going up to the young Spider-Man actor and asking for spoilers, but he refuses for a very specific reason. Holland is a notorious leaker, which the studio sometimes capitalizes on, but he has legitimately ruined some stuff for fans, like when he spoiled the end of Infinity War to a theater full of people on opening night.

In a new video, a female fan tracks Tom Holland and asks him to say hi to her son, but then instructs the actor to reveal if he comes back to life after the events in Infinity War. Holland nervously laughs and says, "no." When pressed further about Avengers 4, he says, "they'll shoot me!" Holland then makes a gun with his hand and points it at his head and repeats, "I can't tell you, they'll shoot me." The young actor is visibly nervous and tries to get out of the situation as quickly as possible.

Obviously, Marvel Studios and Disney aren't going to kill Tom Holland for spoiling Avengers 4, but he more than likely has something written in his contract about that sort of thing. Who knows though. Maybe the Russo Brothers and Kevin Feige will shoot him with a pellet gun or a stun gun, or something of that nature. Whatever they said to him, it must be pretty serious this time around. One has to wonder if the snipers will be out looking for Holland's partner in crime, Mark Ruffalo, who is another notorious leaker.

Avengers 4 is one of the most mysterious movies in the MCU. The hype for the first trailer is off the charts with rumored release dates passing without any confirmation or notification from the studio. Some fans have gotten so desperate that they are taking every tweet or social media post and putting it under the microscope, trying to find secret, cryptic meanings or clues about the official title. With that being said, it's actually pretty shocking that nothing has leaked about Avengers 4 at this point in time.

At this point, it's almost too ridiculous to say what the rumored release date for the Avengers 4 trailer is. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige says that it will drop before the end of the year, and that's the only confirmation that we have. Maybe it'll drop this weekend, or maybe it will arrive on Christmas Day, like Disney's live-action version of The Lion King dropping on Thanksgiving unexpectedly. Whatever the case may be, it's coming soon, just don't expect Tom Holland to let us know anything about the movie. One has to almost feel bad for the young actor as the Avengers 4 release date approaches. You can check out Tom Holland revealing what Marvel Studios will do to him if he spoils below, thanks to Reddit.