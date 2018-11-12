The world is mourning the loss of Stan Lee today. The Marvel legend passed away at the age of 95, but that doesn't mean we've seen the last of Stan the man. Specifically, it looks like we're going to get at least one more cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from Lee, as he had already filmed his part for Avengers 4, according to co-director Joe Russo.

During an interview with BBC Radio Scotland back in April ahead of the release of Infinity War this summer, Joe Russo discussed working with Stan Lee for his cameos. Joe and his brother Anthony directed The Winter Soldier and Civil War, in addition to Infinity War and next year's Avengers 4, so they were quite familiar with Lee. Russo revealed during the interview that they tried to bunch up Lee's cameos if they could and indicated that he had already filmed what they were going to use for next year's big MCU event. Here's what Russo had to say about it prior to Stan Lee's death.

"He's the godfather of a lot of these stories, him and Jack Kirby...So, Stan, typically we try to get him out, he doesn't love to fly, so we try to get him out for his cameos around the same time. So if we have other movies shooting on the same lot that we're on, for instance Ant-Man [and the Wasp] or Avengers 4, we group his cameos together and then move him from one set to the next and get him through his cameos in one day. He's great. He's a blast to have on set and everybody loves it. And he seems to engender a really warm response from the audience when he comes on the screen."

While the world at large will remember Stan Lee for co-creating Marvel characters like Spider-Man, Hulk, Iron Man, Doctor Strange and near countless others, audiences around the world have enjoyed his cameos in various Marvel movies. Not only in the MCU, but Lee has also appeared in many of the X-Men movies. And let's not forget his very memorable turn as a strip club DJ in the first Deadpool.

Avengers 4 is set to conclude Phase 3 of the MCU, making it a truly huge moment. While it's possible that Stan Lee also filmed a cameo for Captain Marvel as well (that hasn't been confirmed as of this writing), it seems fitting that his final turn could be in Avengers 4. It's certainly not going to be able to make up for his loss, not by a long shot, but knowing that Lee will grace the screen at least once more is surely some form of consolation for fans, and will honor the Marvel icon.

The movie still doesn't have an official title yet, and it's not even a guarantee that we'll get the trailer before 2018 is up. But we should be hearing/seeing some more official news sooner rather than later, as Avengers 4 is set to arrive in theaters on May 3, 2019. This news originated with the BBC.