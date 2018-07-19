Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange was able to go into the future during Infinity War to see all of the scenarios that would result in an Avengers win against Thanos. Out of the 14,000,605, Strange only saw one possible outcome that would work, but it ended up turning him and half of the universe to dust. In a new interview, Cumberbatch reveals that he loved the ending of Infinity War and that he was "thrilled" by the pitch for Avengers 4, which makes us believe that he'll be back.

In a recent interview, Benedict Cumberbatch was asked if he was surprised by the ending of Infinity War. The actor didn't reveal whether he was or not, but he did comment on how excited he was to see the movie with an audience for the first time. Additionally, he revealed how happy he is with the storyline of Avengers 4. He had this to say.

"I was thrilled. Thrilled, thrilled, thrilled and thrilled with the pitch for the second film. And thrilled by the ingenuity of the whole thing. And to be in an audience and experience that was something else. I've been part of Sherlock, with a very famous cliffhanger. It's a very brave thing for movies that are that big, bold and colorful."

The plot for Avengers 4 is obviously under wraps at the moment, but there have been plenty of fan theories as to how Doctor Strange fits into the story. One of the latest fan theories states that Strange knows all of the outcomes, which led to him making sure that Tony Stark lived while fighting Thanos on Titan. The theory goes on to predict that Strange actually took a Time Stone from the future, a future where the Avengers defeated Thanos, which is why the snap did so much damage to the Infinity Gauntlet.

The theory goes on to say that the Time Stone will end up back on Titan with Tony Stark, who will be the only one who knows what to do with it. It's a very intriguing theory, but it has not been officially confirmed in any capacity. However, it would lead to a pretty big return of Doctor Strange and the rest of the world who turned to dust after the mighty snap of Thanos, which could explain why Benedict Cumberbatch is so "thrilled" with Avengers 4.

Avengers 4 doesn't open in theaters until May of 2019, so we have a long way to go before we even see any promotional material for the film. It will be very interesting to see what Benedict Cumberbatch is so excited about. The Russo Brothers along with screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus have already stated that Avengers 4 will be unlike anything that fans have been speculating about, which could be a misdirect, or it could mean that the movie is going to be truly insane. You can read the rest of the interview with Benedict Cumberbatch over at The Star.