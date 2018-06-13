Evangeline Lilly has revealed that there's some parallels between the fourth season of LOST and the upcoming Avengers 4, and it has a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans freaking out. In a new interview promoting Ant-Man 2, Lilly talked about how excited she was to be a part of the whole Infinity War and Avengers 4 story arc, noting the aforementioned similarities. This new bit of news has some pretty big implications for the MCU and everything project moving forward for Phase 4.

Season four of LOST is when the multiple timelines, present and future, were presented, dramatically altering the landscape of the hit ABC series. Even more interesting is the fact that the show started to discuss the idea of time travel. From what we have seen behind-the-scenes, Avengers 4 will have to have some kind of time travel or other timelines, especially to address the deceased characters who have been spotted on the set. This also goes hand in hand with what the Russo Brothers have said about the deaths being permanent from Infinity War. Evangeline Lilly explains.

"When I heard about Infinity War and Avengers 4 and the direction that they're heading, I did have this moment of realizing, oh, wow, there's a bit of a déjà vu for me with the LOST franchise."

As for how this will all work out, it hasn't officially been addressed at this point in time. However, Ant-Man 2 is expected to have a significant role in setting up Avengers 4. It is believed that Hank Pym's tech and the exploration of the Quantum Realm will be the big factors in setting up the possibility of time travel and multiple timelines. While Evangeline Lilly doesn't spoil anything specific, she sure does paint a very interesting picture for Avengers 4. She had this to say.

"We are hitting that LOST Season 4 space where everything's about to shift, and you're about to lose the solid ground underneath you. And Ant-Man and the Wasp, of course, will play a part in that."

While this is all very interesting information, we still don't know how everything will work out. Multiple timelines within Avengers 4 sounds like a huge undertaking, even crazier than what Marvel pulled off with Infinity War. Thor actor Chris Hemsworth has said that the movie is even better and more shocking than the last film, while Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner recently said that it's awesome. We don't know much about the specifics, but the Russo Brothers have indicated that Avengers 4 will not go down the way that most fans think that it will.

Footage from Avengers 4 was shown in Spain at the 2018 CineEurope convention and Kevin Feige introduced the clip by saying that the heroes are going to have to really become a team this time around, which makes sense. We're about to see a lot more characters together than ever before to help take down Thanos. As far as the multiple timelines and time travel, let's just hope that the MCU handles it better than LOST did. You can read the rest of the interview with Evangeline Lilly over at Comic Book.