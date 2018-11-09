So much of Avengers 4 remains a mystery right now, but one of the movie's screenwriters may have just revealed a major clue as to how the remaining heroes can defeat Thanos. As Marvel fans are well aware at this point, the Mad Titan wiped out half of all life in the universe with the snap of his fingers after collecting all six Infinity Stones at the end of Infinity War. But it's one of those very stones that may be his undoing.

Warning: possible spoilers ahead for Avengers 4. While much of this is going to be based on theories working from what co-writer Christopher Markus said recently, it's still possibly best for those who want to go into the movie next year as clean as possible to avoid what's to come. That being said, Markus recently offered some insight in the book, Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War - The Art of the Movie. Here's what he had to say about the Infinity Stones and Thanos.

"They've been misused by people who didn't understand their true power. And now that the real master of them, Thanos, has shown up we can see what they actually do. The problem is, as you can imagine, as you gain control over these things, your story just goes haywire because why are there any stakes for the man who can control time, space, reality, your mind, your soul and power? He can reset as many times as it'll take. So you have to build in a lot of bumps in the road or maybe keep one stone away from him for long enough in order for the thing to have any dramatic structure at all."

While Thanos has all six Infinity Stones, he's pretty much unstoppable, or so it would seem. But it's what Markus has to say about resetting time that is worth honing in on. The key seems to be getting at least one of the Infinity Stones away from Thanos. It would stand to reason that the Time Stone, which used to be in control of Doctor Strange safely held within the Eye of Agamotto, would be the best one to regain control of. Or to compromise.

If Thanos can't continuously reset time, that would give the remaining heroes an edge. There is also the very prevalent theory (which has been backed up by set photos) that suggests the heroes in Avengers 4 will use time travel to try and stop Thanos and right his wrongs. It's quite possible the Quantum Realm, which was explored more thoroughly in Ant-Man and the Wasp, will come into play on that front. Traversing time would allow for Tony Stark, and whoever travels with him, to gather the stones and change the future.

There are also theories that Doctor Strange put a curse on the Time Stone prior to making his bargain with Thanos for Tony Stark's life. It's quite possible something like that could come into play, also giving The Avengers a competitive advantage. We'll have to see how this all plays out next summer, and we will hopefully get some clues in the first trailer (which may or may not be dropping before the end of the year), but it appears as though the key lies in getting at least one of the Infinity Stones away from the Mad Titan's firm grasp. Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019. This news was previously reported by Screen Rant.