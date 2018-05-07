There have been some pretty decent theories about the official title of the upcoming Avengers 4, and the Russo Brothers have revealed the closest title guess in a new interview. Additionally, Joe and Anthony Russo have stated that the storyline of Avengers 4 will not follow any of the comics, which should really come as no surprise at this point. Avengers: Infinity War was taken from multiple sources and loosely based on the comics, which means that the next movie may even go further into blazing its own trail to end phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While the Russo Brothers maintain that MCU fans will not get the title of Avengers 4 anytime soon, they did decide to jump in to flame the speculation even further. The tease is a little cruel, but it's also keeping hardcore fans engaged while they wait an entire year for the new movie. When it comes to the closest title guess floating around the internet, it appears that Avengers Forever is the winner, according to Joe Russo, who is clearly joking. He had this to say.

"The actual title is The Avengers: Almost Forever... I don't think there are any comics that correlate to it. I think we're in pretty fresh territory with Avengers 4. If anything, I think it's interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can't think of any comics in particular that would have value."

Alright, so that's not much help for getting the real title nailed down, but these are the directors who put the Hulk on Wakanda in promotional material to keep MCU fans away from learning anything about the plot of Infinity War. Additionally, there were other teases in the Infinity War trailers and TV spots that purposefully mislead fans. And with another full year of questions about every little thing concerning Avengers 4, it seems likely that Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers will go out of their way to mislead fans again.

Realistically, Joe and Anthony Russo are not going to come right out and say, "read this comic and that comic," that would reveal too much. However, the directing duo did hint that watching the previous 19 movies may help in figuring out the mystery of Avengers 4. That being said, the Russo Brothers are here to entertain and surprise the fans of the MCU. Joe Russo explains.

"Our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we're comic book fans. I have no interest as a director in telling a story that's already been told or in seeing one that's already been told. If I know all the events story as they're going to happen then what's the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man One a decade ago."

Infinity War was chock full of surprises and both the Russo Brothers and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have declared that even the most devoted fans of the MCU have no idea what they're going to see in Avengers 4. Again, these guys are going to do anything to mislead at this point, but if Infinity War is any indication, Avengers 4 will be a pretty unexpected left turn, yet again, bringing the MCU full circle to usher in phase 4. In other words, it's going to be a long year, so get ready. This interview was first published by ComicBook.