Infinity War has barely been in theaters for a whole weekend and Marvel Cinematic Universe devotees are already speculating about the still untitled Avengers 4. In actuality, it does have a title, but the Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios are keeping it a secret for the time being as to not spoil anything about Infinity War. However, in a new interview, the directors offered up the first hint for the official title for Avengers 4 and it has a lot of fans thinking about the future.

While the Russo Brothers aren't revealing the official title of Avengers 4 at the moment (the directors have said that it will be a while), the duo gave some insight into the title. Apparently, the title came into their consciousness early on in the production phase. That being said, it still took them a while to name the movie, coming up with a ton of titles before choosing the winner. Anthony Russo explains.

"We do have a name for it, we're just not announcing it. And I think we came to that name fairly early in the development process. It speaks to the heart of the story."

The title of Avengers 4 is a hot topic at the moment and everybody seems to have their own theories about it. While the Russo Brothers didn't give away much information about the title, it seems that it will more than likely have to do with the surviving Avengers and their core. After the events of Infinity War, the title is really anyone's guess at the moment. Though, Kevin Feige believes that keeping the title a secret may have done more bad than good, creating intense waves of speculation.

One of the larger theories that has been floated is that Avengers 4 will be titled "Endgame." The title works on a few different levels and was even uttered by Doctor Strange in Infinity War. Additionally, it's the end phase 3 of the MCU. But, the title could be a little too easy for the Russo Brothers who took fans on a sprawling journey, full of surprises. Additionally, the name doesn't really spoil anything for Infinity War, but it could very well point to the "heart" of the story.

Another rumor that has been floating around is that Avengers 4 will be titled "Avengers Forever," which also doesn't sound like a spoiler for Infinity War either. In the end, we're just going to have to wait and see what the Russo Brothers decided to name the last movie of Phase 3. Now we all just need to figure out how to make the next year go by really quickly so that we can see the fate of the Avengers and the rest of the crew. You can read the rest of the interview with the Russo Brothers about the title of Avengers 4 over at Bustle.