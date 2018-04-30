While the title for Avengers 4 is still a mystery, we can now officially rule out one of the popular fan theories in regard to the title of the final film in phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios have decided to keep the title a secret for a bit longer because it reportedly contains spoilers for Infinity War, which just made its debut in theaters over the weekend. This mystery has brought up a slew of fan theories trying to nail down the official title for Avengers 4. There are SPOILERS for Infinity War below, so read ahead at your own risk.

In a recent interview, Kevin Feige was asked about some possible titles for Avengers 4, being really careful not to spoil anything. Feige obviously did not reveal the title, but he officially ruled out one of the more popular theories that's been floating around the internet for the last handful of weeks. The interviewer asked about the possibility of Infinity Gauntlet being the title of Avengers 4, to which Feige responded, "That is definitely not what it is called. Definitely not called that."

Infinity Gauntlet would have been an ok title, but it really doesn't contain any spoilers for Infinity War. Plus, the Russo Brothers revealed that MCU fans should be scared of the official title of Avengers 4, which probably means it will have something to do with all of the deaths that occurred in Avengers 3. Kevin Feige admits that the plan to keep a lid on the title has somewhat backfired for the MCU. He had this to say.

"When we announce the title I am not sure, but as I've probably said to you, it's gotten completely blown out of proportion. It will just be a name and the reason to hold it back was to keep the attention on Infinity War. That backfired a little bit because now everyone thinks what's the name of the next one gonna be? But it was really just to keep the focus [on Infinity War]. We did not want to call it Part One and Part Two. Although it will be quite evident that the films obviously connect, as all our films do, but this in particular connects very directly. And then we changed the Part One and Part Two, we said let's just keep this Infinity War and we'll talk about the next movie later. We had done things in the past that had taken attention off of whatever the film at hand is because we talked about this. For instance, Infinity War announcing before Ultron came out, and it worked out, it was fine, but it felt like let's keep the attention on the film at hand."

The other two pretty popular titles for Avengers 4 that have been floated online are Avengers Endgame as well as Avengers Forever. The Forever title comes from the comic series and could be used to help tell a story with multiple timelines going on at once to get a second chance with Thanos. The miniseries sees a bunch of different heroes fighting a common enemy, which isn't Thanos in the comics, but could very well be included in the movie, if the Russo Brothers went in that direction.

Endgame is another possibility for an Avengers 4 title. The words are uttered by Doctor Strange in Infinity War, which has given this rumored title some momentum. However, both of these titles don't really spoil anything that we saw in Infinity War. Hopefully the Russo Brothers won't make us wait too much longer to reveal the official title of Avengers 4. While we wait, you can check out the rest of the interview with Kevin Feige over at Collider.