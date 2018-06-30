Right before the release of Infinity War, the topic of the official title of Avengers 4 came up, but the Russo Brothers stated that Marvel Cinematic Universe devotees would have to wait for the title reveal until well after the previous film was in theaters. The title reportedly contained spoilers for Infinity War and the directing duo did not want to take away from the release of the third Avengers movie, which is completely understandable. However, the secrecy surrounding the Avengers 4 title has only added to the excitement and fans have been trying to guess what it is ever since. It seems that the wait is now over, thanks to cinematographer and long-time Russo Brothers collaborator, Trent Opaloch.

Omega Underground took a visit to Trent Opaloch's website, which boasts his resume. The cinematographer has worked with the Russo Brothers on Winter Soldier, Civil War, Infinity War, as well as Avengers 4, which has the title of End Game on the site. End Game has been one of the titles that has been floating around the internet and the Russo Brothers have mentioned that the title had already been guessed, but they wouldn't confirm which one it was.

It's important to note that Trent Opaloch's website has been changed since the initial report went online. Now, instead of End Game, it's back to Avengers 4. It's possible that End Game could be a placeholder title, but it seems unlikely that Opaloch would put a fake title up on his official site. On the other hand, it also seems highly unlikely that the cinematographer was unaware of the title being kept a secret. The fact that the title has been taken down leads one to believe that End Game will indeed be the title of Avengers 4.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was worried about the title of Avengers 4 getting too hyped up, but that was bound to happen amongst MCU diehard fans no matter what. Feige recently revealed that the title would be revealed by the end of the year and that it would coincide with the first trailer for Captain Marvel, but it appears that the title has already been leaked, thanks to cinematographer Trent Opaloch's website. There has been quite a bit of Avengers 4 concept art making the rounds as well, so it makes sense that the title would come out a bit early as well.

End Game is a title that makes sense for Avengers 4, especially considering that it's the end of Phase 3 of the MCU. Additionally, it works following the events of Infinity War as well. This leak could very well prompt the Russo Brothers to change the name of the highly anticipated film, but that sounds unlikely at this time. For now, it looks like Avengers 4 is going to be titled End Game. You can check out the original screenshot of Trent Opaloch's website below, thanks to Omega Underground.