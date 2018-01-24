Sorry, Marvel fans, but you're going to have to wait quite a while before finding out what the actual title of Avengers 4 is going to be. Originally, when Marvel Studios first announced its Phase 3 slate, the next two Avengers movies were billed as Avengers: Infinity War Part 1 and Avengers: Infinity War Part 2. However, that was eventually changed and it was revealed that Avengers 4 was going to be its own thing, to some degree. That being the case, the title has yet to be revealed and, according to the movie's directors, we're not going to know what the title will be until Infinity War has been out long enough for fans to have "absorbed" it.

Brothers Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, who are directing both of the upcoming Avengers movies, were recently on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. While discussing Avengers 4 and, more specifically, its mysterious title, they revealed that the title is going to be something of a spoiler and that's why we're going to have to wait to know what it is. Here's what the directors had to say about it.

"It is certainly part of the concept of the title is that it's advancing the narrative. So we're gonna sit on that until we feel the time is right and when people have absorbed the first movie enough."

While many fans are feeling eager to know the title, they also probably don't want elements of Avengers: Infinity War spoiled ahead of seeing it. So having to wait is for the best, since, as they put it, the title will be "advancing the narrative." It's not likely going to be something as obviously spoilery as Avengers: Thanos Lives or Avengers: Iron Man is Dead, but even a minor spoiler for an event this big would be unfortunate. Perhaps they could announce it at San Diego Comic-Con this year? It will be after the release of Infinity War.

Even though the directors and the folks are Marvel Studios are doing their best to protect the secrets of Avengers 4, it's been a tough thing to do. That's mostly because Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 filmed back-to-back. So, even though Infinity War hasn't even been released yet, there's been plenty of set photos from both movies to go around. While much of the final Phase 3 Marvel movie is still a mystery, we do know some key things about certain characters and, if some set photos are to be believed, it looks like Avengers 4 could be dealing with time travel.

Avengers: Infinity War is set for release on May 4 and will finally unleash the full power of Thanos on the MCU. Avengers 4 will follow a year later on May 3, 2019, and I guess we'll have to wait and see what secrets that movie has in store for us. For more with directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, you can check out the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.