Next week, CineEurope takes place in Spain and Disney is confirmed to be making a presentation on Wednesday, June 13th. According to a new report, Marvel will be on hand as well and they could very well unveil the official title for Avengers 4. It was originally believed that Marvel Studios was going to release a teaser trailer for Captain Marvel, but it appears that idea may have been scrapped in favor of showing a behind-the-scenes reel with the possibility of some production pictures.

MCU Cosmic reports that the leaked art for Avengers 4 that made its way online earlier this week is in fact real, and that it was drafted for the CineEurope convention next week. Additionally, it is believed that the official title for Avengers 4 will be announced at the same time. The Disney presentation begins at 4:45 PM in Spain, which is 7:45 AM Eastern and 4:45 AM Pacific time. If the report stands to be true, we could very well learn the title by the end of next week.

Naturally, this is an unconfirmed report, but it does make sense. Infinity War has been out for over a month, so it seems that the title for Avengers 4 could be released soon. However, it also seems logical that Disney and Marvel will use the presentation to promote and show off Ant-Man 2 which is the next Marvel Cinematic Universe project to hit theaters. An extended trailer for the sequel debuted at Disneyland today, so it would also make sense to unveil that exclusive footage at CineEurope as well. Plus, Ant-Man 2 will be premiering in Europe later due to the World Cup, so hyping the movie up to theaters and exhibitors would be a good idea.

As for any information about phase 4 of the MCU, we won't be getting announcements until the 2019 San Diego Comic Con, which will be a few months after Avengers 4 hits theaters. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has said that Marvel will not have a panel at this year's Comic Con. More announcements will more than likely be made at the 2019 D23 Expo, which unfortunately does not take place this year. However, most MCU fans are waiting for Captain Marvel and Avengers 4 at this time, so waiting a little longer for phase 4 information isn't too much of a concern.

The Russo Brothers teased that the title of Avengers 4 will be released a considerable amount of time after Infinity War because it reportedly contains spoilers for the aforementioned film. It's been a pretty decent amount of time, so let's hope that we get to see the official title of Avengers 4 next week. It should be noted that this is an unconfirmed report, so we'll take this information with a grain of salt for the time being. You can read the original report about the Avengers 4 title over at MCU Cosmic.