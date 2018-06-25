For those who had hoped a recent report that claimed the Avengers 4 title will be revealed at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp in a few weeks, you may be disappointed. While promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that the trailer reveal likely won't happen until the end of this year, but it seems nothing is set in stone at this time. Here's what Feige had to say below, revealing the title reveal will happen after the first teaser for Captain Marvel surfaces.

"That'll be after the Captain Marvel teaser probably, announcing that title. It'll be towards the end of the year with however we launch that film."

It's worth noting that the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War dropped on November 29 of last year, so it's possible that the first trailer for Avengers 4 will drop around the same time frame as its predecessor. We also know that there will be no trailers dropping for any Marvel movies at San Diego Comic-Con this year, since it has previously been confirmed that Marvel is skipping their traditional Hall H panel this year. Since Captain Marvel is still shooting and Avengers 4 is deep in post-production, it makes sense that the studio isn't quite ready to showcase those movies yet, resulting in them skipping SDCC.

There have been a number of theories as to what the Avengers 4 title may be, with the Russo Brothers revealing in a late-April interview that the title is actually, "scary." In our piece from last month about the 15 questions Avengers 4 needs to answer, we posited our own guess for this title, The Last Avengers, which obviously hasn't been confirmed quite yet, and we won't know for sure what the name will be until, apparently, the end of this year. Our guess for the Avengers 4 title has by no means been confirmed, but it could make sense, especially following recent plot rumors about Avengers 4's ending.

A recent rumor claimed at at the end of Avengers 4, after Earth's Mightiest Heroes finally defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin), they are left with the six Infinity Stones. Captain America (Chris Evans) uses the Time Stone to return to his beloved Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and live out the rest of his days with her. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) uses the Soul Stone to bring his brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) back to life to rebuild Asgard on Earth, while Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) gives the Reality Stone back to Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) so she can bring Vision (Paul Bettany) back to life, while Bruce Banner uses the MInd Stone to separate himself from The Hulk. Tony Stark then takes the power stone and smashes it, only to "snort the remains," but this last part is thought to be a "joke." The rumor made no mention of Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) or the Space Stone.

All we know for sure about Avengers 4 is the movie will hit theaters on May 3, 2019, between Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, which is set in the 1990s, and the first Phase 4 movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, which starts shooting this summer and opens July 5, 2019, two months after Avengers 4. You can head over to Collider for their full report on the Avengers 4 title.