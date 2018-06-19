According to a new "leak" on Reddit about Avengers 4, the secretive title of the movie will be revealed after the credits of next month's Ant-Man and the Wasp. According to the leak, the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp will perfectly set up the events of Avengers 4, making the gap between the movies feel like a seamless transition.Warning: Potential spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp lie ahead.

According to Redditor abigfriend, the title for Avengers 4 will be revealed directly after the final post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp as an after-credits tease. Here is what the Redditor had to say about it.

"Avengers 4 title will be revealed at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp. (The Wasp and The Ant-Man will return in ________)"

This would be similar to the way many previous Marvel movies ended, so it's a genuinely clever way to help set up the fourth Avengers movie. A separate supposed "leak" hinted that the Avengers 4 title will include three words (not including "Avengers") with one word starting with "F" and another starting with "H." This rumor has left a number of Marvel fans to theorize what the name will be online, with the hypothetical titles ranging from "The Final Hours" to "The Fallen Heroes." It's nice to know that these theories may be put to rest within the next few weeks.

Apparently, this title tease will follow a rather depressing post-credits scene showing what happened to Hawkeye and his family at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

"Post credits scene for Ant Man is [Hawkeye's] family being dusted. This is following the previous precedence of the first Ant-Man film where another Avenger shows up as a cameo in an Ant-Man movie."

This post-credits scene would actually make a lot of sense. Many rumors have surfaced recently that Avengers 4 would feature Clint Barton / Hawkeye becoming his other alter ego Ronin, which was a mantle he picked up in the comics after the death of his family. After Avengers: Infinity War, many fans theorized that seeing his entire family turn to dust would be the reason for Clint becoming Ronin in the fourth movie.

The leaked details went more in depth about how strongly the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp will affect Avengers 4. Apparently, the Quantum Realm technology introduced in the Ant-Man sequel will be integral in the Avengers' quest to take back the Infinity Stones from Thanos, which would make the events of this movie rather important for the future of the MCU.

Like all leaks, these details from abigfriend should be taken with a grain of salt. However, it would make sense for the title of Avengers 4 to be teased at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp, as the Ant-Man sequel will surely try to connect itself to the Avengers movies, in addition to being a clever way to promote Avengers 4. All in all, if these leaked details are to be believed, most Marvel fans should not want to skip seeing Ant-Man and the Wasp when it releases in theaters next month.