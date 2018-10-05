Mark Ruffalo, who is probably better known as Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this point, has gone and done it again. He let something slip that he shouldn't have, and now he's on his hands and social media knees, begging Jimmy Fallon to cut the guffaw from this evening's episode of The Tonight Show.

Mark Ruffalo jumped on Twitter, revealing that he'd let an Avengers 4 spoiler slip out while he was in the hot seat. And now he desperately wants to take it back. He reached out to Fallon, pleading his case.

"I trust that you will cut my spoiler slip on the show tonight. That was "off the record" homey. Please don't get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. DM me back. M."

Jimmy Fallon responded publicly instead of just sending out a DM, pretending like he doesn't even know what that is. It's clear that these guys are pulling some kind of ruse at this point. And it's quite possible that this is all a big stunt. Maybe. Fallon offers this in response.

"Dude, it's too late - already sent the final show to Burbank for air. Are you sure you're gonna be in trouble? We could maybe bleep it out. What is "DM"?"

Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland have become notorious for dropping spoilers during live interviews. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is taped in front of a live audience, but edited and broadcast several hours after it's shot. Though Ruffalo and Holland have come under fire for this kind of thing in the past, Marvel knows a marketing tool when they see one, and lately they have been using it to their advantage.

Tom Holland supposedly leaked the title to his Spider-Man sequel, but it was a big publicity stunt, and Marvel set it up from the get go, as the actor 'accidentally' waved an iPad with the script at the camera, where we could all see that it was being called Far From Home.

Now, it's believed we're getting something similar here, and it is quite possible that Mark Ruffalo will drop the name of the Infinity War sequel for all to hear, pretending it's a spoiler leak when it's really not. So, that said, The Tonight Show will have people from all over the country tuning in when they'd normally be watching or doing something else.

If this is true, The Tonight Show is a weird place to drop the Avengers 4 title, or any other type of intel, as Disney usually reserves that privilege for Jimmy Kimmel's show, as ABC is owned by Disney. Fallon has made it clear that the spoiler won't get cut. Perhaps it will get bleeped. But now, we're certain that millions of viewers will be tuning in to The Tonight Show in a few hours to see what's such a big deal. Is Ruffalo being his usually boneheaded self? Or are we really getting something cool? We know its just words, so don't expect any video reveal

