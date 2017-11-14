It's unclear how much longer Avengers 4 has to go, with production taking place in Atlanta as we speak. But it looks as though Tom Holland is ready to wrap his role as Peter Parker in the movie. And he has done so in spectacular fashion. He has broken his nose. He says this on a video he posted on social media.

"Who said acting was easy, huh? Broken nose number 3. What a way to finish a movie."

Yes, you heard right. This is the third time Tom Holland has broken his nose on the set of a movie. The young actor, who made his Marvel debut in Captain America: Civil War before headline this past summer's Spider-Man: Homecoming, is quite the acrobat, and is known for doing crazy backflips and other body-wrecking forms of gymnastics. It's unclear what kind of insurance policy Marvel has out on this kid, but it's a good thing shooting is done, as Peter Parker's nose is looking pretty crooked in that video.

It is believed that Avengers 4 is in its final weeks of shooting. It was announced yesterday that no Marvel Phase 4 announcements will happen until after Avengers 4 is in theaters, which doesn't happen until 2019. It has been confirmed that Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 will pick up mere moments after Avengers 4, and will be the first Phase 4 sequel along with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. All other Phase 4 movies are being called spoilers for Infinity War, which hits theaters this summer.

Tom Holland doesn't specifically state which movie he broke his nose on. After the video was released, some hardcore Hollandheads decided that he may actually be reporting from the set of his upcoming drama Chaos Walking, which also wraps later this month. Though, it's unclear what kind of stunt he would have been doing on that set, which would have resulted in a busted face.

As you can see by his own admission, Tom Holland is more prone to getting hurt for the sole fact that he keeps insisting on doing his own stunts. Marvel might put the kibosh on that if he keeps this up. They didn't hire a crook-nosed Peter Parker. But it's possible that they could write Spider-Man's tendency to break his nose into the script. Though, wouldn't his Spidey strength keep him from succumbing to such a facial deformity?

Tom Holland has quite the future planned in the MCU. He is starring in the back-to-back sequels Infinty War and Avengers 4 as Spider-Man, before heading back to the set of Spider-Man 2, which is already confirmed to be a trilogy. The actor himself has said that he plans to play the Marvel character for the next 20 years. Let's hope he finds a way to preserve his precious face before he looks like Marv in Sin City. From the video you can see at Reddit, he already looks like he's well on his way.