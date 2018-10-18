Further evidence that Pepper Potts will be suiting up as Rescue in Avengers 4 has been revealed. Gwyneth Paltrow posted a picture on social media back in December 2017 that featured the actress with a motion capture suit on, which led to speculation about Rescue back then. However, a new, albeit blurry, image of some upcoming action figures for the film gives another hint that Potts will be getting in on the battle against Thanos.

The latest Avengers 4 toy leak reveals 19 Marvel action figures. The figures on the left of the image are hard to make out, but the ones on the right are easier to make out. Thor, Rocket, and Captain America are shown in their new white suits, while Captain Marvel and Iron Man are in their normal suits. However, to the right of Iron Man, there's a character that has armor that is very similar to Tony Stark's suit, except for the fact that the coloring on the suit is purple and white, leading to speculation that it is Pepper Potts as Rescue.

Pepper Potts was given the Rescue armor by Tony Stark in the comics. The high tech suit is a hybrid of repulsor technology and portable electromagnetic super-field generators, which gives the abilities of flight, speed, strength, and magnetic-field manipulation. The Rescue armor can stop a falling jet without even coming into physical contact with it and has other extremely powerful abilities. In addition, the suit is equipped with J.A.R.V.I.S. to help navigate. There have been theories since Infinity War hit theaters that Pepper Potts was going to be the one to rescue Tony Stark from Titan, though that has not been confirmed at this time.

Pepper Potts has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its inception, but she has had a limited role. She has appeared in Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Infinity War. Gwyneth Paltrow previously revealed that Potts and Tony Stark get married and have a child, which could happen in the supposed time jump in between the last film and Avengers 4. However, like everything else surrounding the upcoming movie, it's being kept under wraps by Marvel Studios.

Avengers 4 screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have previously declared that fans aren't going to be able to guess what happens in the conclusion to the MCU's Phase 3. With that being said, Elizabeth Olsen recently revealed that things are going to get even darker when the Avengers go up to face the Mad Titan for a second time, which is seems pretty crazy considering that Infinity War was pretty dark. The Russo Brothers are still posting cryptic images, so hopefully they release something real in the next few weeks. In the meantime, you can check out the Avengers 4 toy leaks below, thanks to Reddit.