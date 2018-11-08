The Avengers 4 trailer might not be coming as soon as everyone thinks. In a Q&A session this morning, director Joe Russo answered some questions about the highly anticipated movie while promoting his new bar Duello. While Russo more than likely expected to get a bunch of questions about the next Avengers movie, he only answered a few, giving a status update that shed some light on the behind-the-scenes process.

When asked about the Avengers 4 trailer, Joe Russo said, "You may or may not see" the trailer before 2019, which is much different from what Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has said. Obviously, Russo could be messing with hardcore MCU fans, but that seems pretty messed up. Instead, it seems that the director is being realistic. The Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios aren't going to rush something out just for the sake of meeting a promotional deadline. They could probably go without releasing any trailers for the movie, and still get a box office monster on their hands.

In addition to the Avengers 4 trailer, Joe Russo also talked about the status of the project. They're currently about halfway finished with the editing process, noting that they have barely scratched the surface when it comes to the VFX. With that being said, the current cut of the movie is at three hours, although Russo isn't sure if that runtime will stick when it hits theaters next year. Considering that there's so much editing and VFX work to do, it makes sense that we might have to wait a little bit longer to see the Avengers 4 trailer.

Joe Russo did not reveal the official title of Avengers 4, but he did say that the stakes will be 100 percent higher when compared to Infinity War. The director also said that he and his brother would love to continue to work with Marvel Studios. So, hopefully we see the Russo Brothers team up for another MCU movie down the line. Maybe they can takeover Guardians of the Galaxy 3? Even with James Gunn getting the boot, the Russo Brothers would more than likely be welcomed with open arms by fans who were initially upset that Gunn was removed from the project.

While Joe Russo was trying to promote his bar, it's really cool that he took some time to discuss Avengers 4, even though he didn't give some answers that MCU fans were hoping to hear. The excitement is almost too much for some hardcore MCU fans to take, and Russo's answer about the trailer is definitely not the news that they were expecting. However, Russo could really be just having some fun with the fans. Thankfully, we only have a few months before the end of the year to see if he was messing around. You can watch a portion of the Q&A below, thanks to the MCU Cosmic YouTube channel.