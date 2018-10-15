The recently leaked Avengers 4 trailer description could be fake news. Speculation about the upcoming end to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 3 has been going nuts ever since Infinity War was released back in April. Lately, the title has been getting most of the attention, and it seems that the fan consensus this week it that the movie will be called Avengers: Annihilation, which this possible trailer description reveals as well. We'll dive into the full description below.

"The trailer starts off showing the damaged Infinity Gauntlet in a field on the farm planet. As the camera focuses in on the Gauntlet, we hear Tony's voice: We were destined to lose. Epic music score starts. The Quinjet is shown landing in a Wakandan wasteland as we hear Steve Rogers say: We have come so far. Tony and Nebula step off the jet as the remaining Avengers approach. Steve has a look of relief and says: Tony. Tony, seemingly defeated, shakes his head and gives a friendly smirk back to Cap. Marvel Studios Logo appears."

Even if this Avengers 4 trailer description is fake, the person responsible has been following all of the latest news and leaks, creating something that seems real, but too good to be true at the same time. The Russo Brothers recently announced that the reshoots are complete, so the timing of this leak is pretty interesting. Also, while it's expected that we'll get the title and trailer before the end of the year, that has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios. You can read the first part of the description below. After reading the first chunk of the description, it looks like the film may start right after the events of Infinity War and then time jump from there. The description reads.

"We get a glimpse of the Battle of New York from 2012 Avengers. Loki is shown looking shocked and baffled as he is on top of the Stark tower. There is a flash of a blue light as the camera pans back. (Cuts to black) Next we see the Wakandan throne with M'Baku at the helm. He's surrounded by his new kings guard. (A mix of the hill tribe and Dora Milaje). Shuri and Banner are seen working on a new project in the lab. Black Widow, in full gear, is in Hawkeye's family home from Age of Ultron. Basically everything is thrown all over the place and broken. Nat is studying some type of map with multiple photos and locations on it. A quick shot of Thanos is shown with a long sword, walking down an alleyway in New York City. The next shot is a dark hooded figure with glowing eyes, aiming a bow and arrow before shooting towards the camera."

The Battle of New York has been shown in some of the very first leaked images from the Avengers 4 set, so this makes sense. Thanos with a long sword has also been spotted in some recent concept art, which is when things start to get a little fishy in this description. With that being said, the reveal of Clint Barton as Ronin sounds pretty awesome. The next part of the trailer description says this.

"(1-2 visuals of the Quantum Realm) Scott Lang (no suit) is shown running through a park dodging explosions. (Shot of Space) Thor and Valkyrie are aboard a Kree ship. Thor says: If the stories are true, you're our universe's last hope. If such a thing even exists anymore. The next shot is an older, determined Tony Stark walking through the new SHIELD HQ (Avengers Facility in upstate New York). He's in full SHIELD attire and carrying an orange briefcase. Banner (wearing spandex) is seen running from something, looking terrified. The next shot is Ant-Man appearing out of a flash of light and landing in a desolate place. We see it from his point of view from inside his helmet. He looks left to right and to his left again and says: What in the -"

This last part of the Avengers 4 trailer description is interesting for a few reasons. First of all, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie is featured, which seems like it would be saved for an on screen surprise. It has yet to confirmed that Thompson is even in the film. Also, Scott Lang running through a park has also been spotted in previously leaked set photos. In addition, Tony Stark's B.A.R.F. tech has been seen in other image leaks from the set over the past several months. The description further explains.

"We see Captain Marvel floating with her fists on fire and her eyes lit up. Thanos in the soul stone with young Gamora screaming at him, Loki and Thor fighting off Chitauri together and Tony handing Steve a brand new shield in the Wakandan throne room. (Cuts back to Tony and Scott) Tony opens the orange briefcase as Scott hands him an illuminated bracelet. Tony asks: How?... Is this even possible? Iron Man and Ant-Man are shown travelling through the Quantum Realm. Tony and Scott are back in the battle of New York from 2012. The final shot before the title reveal is an Infinity Stone disappearing from Thanos' damaged gauntlet. He abruptly gets up and puts on his armor. His face goes from extremely infuriated to a menacing smile. Title reveal: Avengers: Annihilation. Stinger: The Hulk is training at the new SHIELD facility with Black Widow and Steve. Steve notices that Hulk has been training non-stop as of late, so he asks why. Hulk responds in Banner's normal voice with: My rematch is coming real soon, I can feel it!"

This last chunk of the description plays off of the Quantum Realm rumors that have been popping up a lot lately. We know that the realm will play a large part in Avengers 4, but this seems a little too obvious for the Russo Brothers to introduce it this simply. Basically, this trailer description reads like all of the news and leaks that we've received over the past several months, including the Avengers: Annihilation title reveal. While intriguing, this is more than likely fiction. The description was first discovered on Reddit and has since been deleted, but Express U.K. picked up the story.