Over the last couple of weeks, we've been bombarded by Avengers 4 leaks, some authentic, such as the toy reveals, and others a bit more askew, like a trailer description that flew in a little too perfect, culminating all of the theories and rumors into one glorious stretch of imaginary footage. While that first trailer description seemed a little too good to be true, a second one has landed in the land of Reddit, and it's a bit more believable.

Next year, we'll be getting three more Marvel movies, with Captain Marvel kicking things off in March, and Spider-Man: Far From Home wrapping things up in the summer. But wedged right in the middle is the Phase 3 ending sequel Avengers 4. And right now, fans are hungry for any morsel of news they can sink their greasy fangs into.

Marvel Studios is being highly secretive about the next Avengers adventure, so much so, they haven't even given fans the title yet. But boy, do they sure love trolling audiences. The first Avengers 4 trailer is expected to drop before the end of the year. Many believe it will arrive in late November, hitting the big screen along with the Thanksgiving releases. And it will probably debut online a few days before that.

Weirdos keep popping up on the Internet, claiming they've seen the footage. And it's fun for a minute or two, imagining what we'll actually get to see when it's unspooled. There was a rumor floating around that the trailer was currently being converted to IMAX, but IMAX claimed this wasn't true. Though now, we have a second trailer description from what is supposedly a reliable source (yeah, and I got some magic beans I'd like to sell you).

Vfxgurudontmind actually has an 'ok' track record when it comes to this stuff. This person revealed that the second Captain America: Civil War trailer would provide fans with their fist look at Spider-Man. While that could have been a good guess, Vfx also revealed the 'Underoos!' line. This latest Avengers 4 trailer description hasn't been verified yet. But it's supposed to be about two minutes long and kicks off with Thanos declaring, 'My destiny is not yet fulfilled.' This leads to a shot of Tony Stark on Titan. He appears beaten, battered and confused. And we hear Thanos say this in voiceover.

"Greater threats arise to undo the balance I lost everything to achieve... and I.... will not... be undone."

Bruce Banner and Captain America are seen standing with Vision on a table. We see Peter Quill's ship lift off, Tony Stark presumably inside, piloting himself home. This is interesting, because as early as yesterday, there was a rumor going around that Pepper Potts, armored up as Rescue, would be coming to get Stark off the plant. We hear Stark say, 'Fury was right'.

Tony is talking to an unseen ally in a house, the assumption that he is breaking the news of Peter Parker's death to Aunt May. We know from a previous report that while Peter perished after Thanos' snap, May was left alive. Tony is glassy eyed. His voice is spoken over the scene.

"He was right since day 1..."

The screen cuts to black, then opens with Tony in a giant garage. He stands in from of three different Iron Man suits. They are described as 'looking normal'. They are not the suits that have been part of the recent toy leak.

"I'll do whatever it takes so that never happens again..."

The screen goes black again. Tony is then seen wearing SHIELD gear. He walks towards the cameras flanked by soldiers. This cuts to a shot of Ant-Man in the Quantum Realm. He is surrounded by three tardigrades. We see Scott Lang running, a green portal opens in front of him. This fades to a shot of Scott in his normal street clothes. He is wearing a grey shirt, jeans and a jean jacket. He explains, "I think I have a way to help."

It's not immediately clear who he is speaking to. This cuts to a shot of an empty throne in Wakanda. We see various shots of Shuri, M'Baku, and Okoye, who have all survived the snap. The screen cuts to black once again. We hear either Okoye or Shuri say 'This was NOT our fight!' Next, we see Captain America standing with his arms crossed, he is next to War Machine, Rocket Raccoon and Thor. They appear to still be in Wakanda. Cap addresses the others, 'We need to make this right.'

Bruce Banner looks at things logically, 'Cap, we don't even know where to start. Thanos is gone. He won.' Thor looks at Banner, he knows what needs to be done, 'Well, then we better get to work.' The next shot slowly pans down to Nick Fury's pager, only now it appears to be in Tony's hands. There is a shot of Rhodey suiting up. Thor in voiceover says, 'Are you ready for this?'

Rocket is quick to respond as the backing music pauses, 'Well...If I'm not...What more could I lose?' There is then a Bifrost shot that features Thor, War Machine and Rocket. We see the still damaged Infinity Gauntlet being reached for. There is a shot of Nebula. Then a shot of Bruce Banner. Against a black screen, we hear Thor say this.

"We need an army to stand against Thanos..."

Next, we get our first look at Thanos' return as he pulls on armor. We then see him wielding a big double-edge sword, which was also recently rumored. There is finally a shot of Black Widow. We see Cap's new chest plate. Banner is seen buttoning up a new purple one-suit in the mirror. All this time we hear Thor continue on in voice over.

"Yours is the only one formidable enough to give us a chance...So I ask of you...Will you help us?"

The broken Infinity Gauntlet is seen lying on the ground as Thanos walks away. That's when we hear Brie Larson for the first time as Captain Marvel, 'It's been awhile since I've been to Earth...' The soundtrack crescendos to a shot of Captain Marvel's chest, panning up to her face. She appears to be in Xander. Captain Marvel screams, 'Let's go!' We see here flying as she cocks back a fist, eyes glowing surrounded by fire. The title card comes up as the theme music plays. Only, the title isn't revealed. It's just a blank screen. The post-theme cutaway stinger features Rocket Raccoon in a rolling chair, looking at computer screens. He has on his Quantum Realm white bodysuit. Rhodey is there, 'I've seen a lot of crazy things, but a talking Raccoon? (rocket looks up at him from chair) Definitely tops them all..."

Rocket looks at War Machine, then back to the computer screens, "Boy if I had a unit every time I heard that one..." The trailer ends with a shot of Thor laughing. At that's what we have. Is it real? Is it fake? Is it kind of lame? Or is it super cool. Mull it over. We can't image that this is what we'll be given, but who knows. This could be right on the money. The description apparently comes from a VFX artist who saw an early cut of the Avengers 4 trailer. And who are we to argue with that.