Some hardcore Marvel Cinematic Universe fans believe that Jeremy Renner is teasing the Avengers 4 trailer on social media. It was widely believed that the highly (to put it lightly) anticipated trailer was going to be released last week during the Russo Brothers' special Q&A following an Infinity War screening in Los Angeles, but that was not to be. Since then, some fans have been going a little crazy, wondering when the trailer will finally arrive.

Right away, looking at the latest Instagram post from Jeremy Renner, there does not seem to be any obvious evidence that he's teasing the Avengers 4 trailer. The actor is in Tokyo for Comic Con where he says that he's "taking a quick break," and hashtags Infinity War and the word "promo." Obviously, Renner's Hawkeye is not in the last Avengers movie, which has led some fans to believe that he's actually sending a secret message about the Avengers 4 trailer. After studying the post, it looks like he's really just doing some promotional work for Infinity War overseas, not sending cryptic messages for fans to decode.

This might be some of the more outlandish hype that has been seen in quite some time, even topping that of Infinity War or The Last Jedi. To be fair, there are plenty of people on social media that do not believe that Jeremy Renner is out teasing fans about the mythical Avengers 4 trailer, but there are more than a few conspiracy theorists out there. With that being said, it's all in good fun, and it would be pretty amazing if Renner later reveals that he was up to some next level trolling.

Now that November 28th has come and gone, it has been rumored that the Avengers 4 trailer will drop this Monday, December 3rd, ahead of the December 5th release of the prelude comic. This has not been confirmed by Marvel Studios and is just further speculation. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that the trailer will be released before the end of the year, so at the very least, the wait is nearly over, which should put some fans at ease as the Avengers 4 trailer mania continues to spread like wildfire.

The intense anticipation for the Avengers 4 trailer isn't just for the footage alone. The hype has been magnified because we still don't even know the official title at this time, which is peculiar, but it's definitely working in Marvel Studios' favor since the anticipation has hit an all-time high. Even with Infinity War, things were not as crazy as this. However, it all adds to the fun as the wait continues. If Kevin Feige's word is true, we'll have some answers in the near future. For now, you can check out the social media post that is causing some pretty crazy theories below, provided by Jeremy Renner's Instagram account.