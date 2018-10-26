Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has finally confirmed that the Avengers 4 trailer will be released "before the end of the year." It has been rumored for months that the trailer will be unveiled by the end of the year, but neither Feige or the Russo Brothers commented on the subject until now. It looks like the film will be following a similar promotional campaign as Infinity War, which means that the end of November is likely time for the trailer to drop. As for the elusive title, it's believed that it will be unveiled with the trailer, though Kevin Feige did not specify.

Since the release of the Captain Marvel trailer, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been wondering about Avengers 4, especially now, since it's been over a month. Hardcore fans have used social media to beg for the trailer and the official title, and some have even taken to making YouTube videos to plead for the trailer, as well as passes to the world premiere. Like most things having to do with the MCU, Marvel Studios has been keeping very quiet about Avengers 4, letting the fans fill in the silence with theories and speculation.

While MCU fans are waiting for the first Avengers 4 footage, it will more than likely leave a lot more questions than answers. Plus, the Russo Brothers may throw in some misdirects, like they did with the first trailer for Infinity War. With that being said, Marvel fans are hungry for anything at this point in time, so more questions will probably be welcomed by the time that the trailer arrives in the next few months.

Captain Marvel arrives in theaters right before Avengers 4, and MCU fans are curious as to how she'll fit into the story arc. We know that the Quantum Realm will play a major role in the film, bringing back the superheroes that were dusted at the conclusion of Infinity War, though how/if they accomplish this task is unknown at this time. It's believed that Carol Danvers will be linked to the rest of the team through the Quantum Realm as well, but that has yet to be confirmed at this time. Screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely promise that fans are going to be shocked by what they see on the big screen and that it will be totally unexpected.

The countdown for the Avengers 4 trailer has unofficially started. Marvel Studios will start the marketing campaign teasing soon, possibly even giving us the title ahead of the release in a series of cryptic social media posts leading up to the trailer release. Or, they could go for the complete sneak attack and secretly drop the trailer and title simultaneously. While we still have some time to wait, it's cool to know that Marvel Studios is releasing the Avengers 4 trailer this year.