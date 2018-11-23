A new and clever fan theory may have revealed the official release date for the Avengers 4 trailer. Now that were approaching the end of November, which is when the trailer for Infinity War was released, hardcore Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are starting to freak out a little about the release of the Avengers 4 trailer. As usual, Marvel Studios is keeping their mouths shut, which has led to an overabundance of fan theories and speculation about how and when the trailer will see the light of day.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently revealed that the Avengers 4 trailer will drop before the end of the year. With that being said, there have been plenty of Marvel theories as to when the trailer will premiere, but this latest one is almost too clever, and it deserves to be talked about. Reddit user Ethaniopia has been studying some numbers that many fans have overlooked in the past few weeks. The official Marvel website has set countdown timers for the release dates of both Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers 4.

While looking at the countdown timer for Avengers 4, Ethaniopia decided to plug in a now-famous number, just for fun. Obviously, that number is the one that Doctor Strange delivered in the future-predicting scene in Infinity War, which is 14,000,605 when assessing all of the chances that the Avengers had to win against Thanos. When Ethaniopia plugged the number into the countdown timer, it brought the possible release date to around the 140th day, which when looking at the current countdown number (160), puts us out to Thursday, December 13th. This is a little further out than most fans were hoping for, but it also makes sense for a few reasons.

Related: Avengers 4 Runtime Revealed, Is Marvel's Longest Movie Yet

Thursday, December 13th is the night that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits theaters for previews, which would be a perfect place to debut the Avengers 4 trailer. Additionally, there's a Thursday Night Football Game going on as well. A lot of the release date rumors have been situated next to sporting events. Before this theory, many were under the impression that the trailer would drop on November 28th, which could still end up being the case.

This latest fan theory is just a lot of fun to think about. It would be pretty cool if Marvel Studio placed the Avengers 4 trailer release date right in front of our eyes, leaving a cool little puzzle for fans to figure out. And so far, the consensus on social media seems to think that this is the best theory to be unveiled so far. However, it is still very much just a rumor. For now, we just have to all go back to waiting around to see when Marvel Studios decides to drop the Avengers 4 trailer. You can read the original fan theory over at Reddit.