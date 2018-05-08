Now that Avengers: Infinity War has hit theaters and kicked off the summer movie season, many Marvel fans are wondering when the first footage for Avengers 4 will be released. Filming started in mid-August last year, just weeks after filming wrapped on Avengers: Infinity War, with shooting wrapping in mid-January. For those hoping to see the trailer attached to prints of Ant-Man and the Wasp, in theaters July 6, it may be a bit longer than that. Here's what director Joe Russo had to say, when asked when fans might expect the first Avengers 4 trailer, adding they haven't even put together a rough assembly of Avengers 4 yet.

"No idea. We haven't cut any of the film together yet. We'll have to see. We'll get it set for the next two or three months."

While that time frame would likely make it impossible for the trailer to be delivered with Ant-Man and the Wasp, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige also recently confirmed the studio will not have a Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con this year, so the trailer won't debut there either. Another reason we won't be seeing a trailer anytime soon, as revealed by Joe's brother Anthony Russo, is that there will be additional photography coming soon. Here's what Anthony Russo had to say below.

"Joe and I always talk about it, there's this filmmaking adage that goes, 'You make a movie three times over: when you write it, when you shoot it, and when you edit it. And so, right now, we have not edited that movie at all. So we haven't even gone through that whole phase of finding that film. Not only that, we haven't even completely finished shooting it. We still have to shoot some stuff to complete the movie and even though we've shot the vast majority of it."

It's also worth noting that there will be no D23 Expo this year, ruling out yet another possible venue for the trailer to debut. Disney has often used TV shows they own such as Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Monday Night Football to debut new trailers over the past few years, so it wouldn't be surprising if the studio used a similar tactic with the Avengers 4 trailer. The trailer could also be attached to any number of upcoming Disney movies, such as Disney's Christopher Robin (August 3), The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (November 2), Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (November 25) and Mary Poppins Returns (December 25).

If the studio decides to wait even longer, it could debut the trailer during next year's Super Bowl, or attach it to the highly anticipated Captain Marvel, arriving in theaters on March 8, 2019, but it seems unlikely the studio will keep fans waiting that long. Although neither The Nutcracker and the Four Realms nor Wreck-It Ralph 2 has much audience crossover with Avengers 4, the timing could be just right for the trailer to arrive with either of those movies. The Russo Brothers revealed these Avengers 4 details during an interview with ComicBook.com.