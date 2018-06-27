Are we going to see The Wasp return to help balance the universe in Avengers 4? It hasn't been outright confirmed, but Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is strongly suggesting that's going to be the case. Evangeline Lilly is set to make her debut as the hero in Ant-Man and the Wasp and fans are surely going to be eager to see more of her in the future. It's not a matter of if but when and that when is most likely in next year's finale to Phase 3 of the MCU.

Kevin Feige has been making the press rounds promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp, which has debuted to very strong reviews from critics ahead of its July 6 arrival in theaters. During a recent interview, he was asked about Wasp suiting up alongside the remaining Avengers in next year's sequel to Infinity War. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I think she's talked about it. There's already been additional Wasp filming of her for future movies but she's great. This whole movie was about putting her at the forefront and was about making good on the promise of the end of the last film where she says, 'About damn time.' And that whole movie was about the fact that clearly she was qualified to put on a suit and do what was right but she kept being prevented by her father, for reasons that were revealed in that film and reasons that have to do with her mother and now, of course, she becomes the key hero to attempt to rescue her mom and seeing that father-daughter relationship repaired in this movie was something that was great fun for us and to see here step in the forefront."

The fact that he says there has already been additional Wasp filming is pretty telling. It's doubtful she's going to show up in Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home hasn't started filming yet. The process of elimination gets you to Avengers 4 pretty quickly. Evangeline Lilly also spoke a bit on the topic and, when asked when we can expect to see more of her Marvel hero on screen, she expressed a great deal of enthusiasm to get back in the saddle.

"I have been thinking the exact same thing, and now that it's finally done and dusted, now that I've seen the movie and I can kind of, 'Whew,' like, 'I did it. It's over.' Now, the immediate question is when do I get to do it again?"

Evangeline Lilly first suggested that Wasp would be in Avengers 4 back in October 2016, but a lot can change in two years and it was never confirmed by the brass at Marvel Studios. Again, this isn't official confirmation but it's pretty much the nail in the coffin. Hope Pym is going to, in all likelihood, be gearing up to take down Thanos with the remaining Marvel heroes on May 3, 2019. This news comes to us courtesy of Comicbook.com.