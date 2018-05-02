There are major SPOILERS for Infinity War below, so read ahead at your own risk. Thanos was able to collect all of the Infinity Stones in Infinity War, which leads to him snapping his fingers and wiping out half of the universe and teleporting to another planet. As a result, a great number of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most beloved heroes end up getting killed as well, leaving many fans to believe that everything will be reversed during the upcoming Avengers 4. However, screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus warn fans that not everything is going to go back to normal in Avengers 4.

There are some deaths in Infinity War that occurred before Thanos obtained all of the Infinity Stones. Loki, Gamora, and Vision were all killed off before Thanos snapped his fingers, with Vision actually dying twice, thanks to the Time Stone. And then there were the deaths of nearly all of the heroes except for the original Avengers and a few others. These deaths have led to a lot of speculation amongst hardcore MCU fans who believe that the deaths are not permanent.

However, Infinity War screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus are warning MCU fans that Avengers 4 won't do what they're all expecting it to do. Markus goes on to say that the deaths are "real." Additionally, Markus has a message for MCU fans. He had this to say.

"Avengers 4 doesn't do what you think it does. It is a different movie than you think it is. Also... (the deaths are) real. I just want to tell you it's real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief."

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely also spoke about the difference between Infinity War and Avengers 4, calling them two completely different movies. That sentiment has been echoed by the Russo Brothers as well, noting that the two movies are not just one long film that was simply cut in half. However, both of the movies were written and filmed at the same time. McFeely had this to say.

"I think Infinity War is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It's got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature. We're going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It's by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They're clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous."

So, what do the words of Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus have to say about the future of the MCU? For one thing, they're not budging, but they seem pretty adamant that the deaths are real, which is another thing that the Russo Brothers mentioned before the movie came out. Did all of the dusted superheroes join Gamora in the Soul World? We have a whole year to speculate, so it's time to get used to it. You can read more about what the Infinity War screenwriters had to say about the deaths not being fixed in Avengers 4 at BuzzFeed.