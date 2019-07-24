Even though Avengers 5 wasn't announced as part of Marvel's Phase 4 plans at San Diego Comic-Con, rest assured, it's going to happen. Just don't expect to see the old band getting back together, as Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige promises that, when the day does come for Earth's mightiest heroes to band together once again, it's going to be a very different looking team.

Following Marvel's Hall H presentation at SDCC, Kevin Feige did an interview and was asked a bit about the future of the Avengers in the MCU. Will it be Young Avengers? Dark Avengers? He's not willing to give any firm answers just yet, but Feige was willing to confirm that they've got plans for the future in that regard. Here's what Kevin Feige had to say.

"Yes, and it will be a very different team than we've seen before. That's what Endgame was all about. It will be a very different incarnation of the team with some people you've already met and some you haven't met yet."

Avengers: Endgame did, indeed, provide a lot of closure for many of the characters we had been following in the MCU for the first decade of its existence. Black Widow, Iron Man and Steve Rogers' Captain America all were given conclusions to their respective journeys, in some form or another. So it wouldn't make sense, nor would it even be possible, to have things be the same when the Avengers are inevitably called upon to save the world again.

This won't be happening until at least Phase 5 of the MCU, which kicks off in 2022. Phase 4 consists of Black Widow, Eternals, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Thor: Love and Thunder. On the TV side, we've got The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye over on Disney+. Speaking further Kevin Feige explained that they're going to build to an overall crossover storyline again, whatever that may be, in a new way now that they also have the streaming shows to explore.

"Well it's what I love about the Marvel comic method of storytelling. That's not anything we invented, I love that things build up, they build to a crescendo, they all get together, they separate, they change. And now we get to do that, not just in movies but in these mega event series on Disney Plus has just invigorated all of us at Marvel Studios to keep going."

Phase 5 will include the Blade reboot with Mahershala Ali, as well as new incarnations of the Fantastic Four and X-Men. Sequels such as Captain Marvel 2 and Black Panther 2 are also on the to-do list. Will Avengers 5 also be amongst those titles? Much like Thanos, it is inevitable. Feel free to check out the interview clip from the MTV News Twitter account below.

#AvengersEndgame was the end of an era, and #Marvel Studios president #KevinFeige confirmed to us at #ComicCon that the next class of @Avengers will be a “very different team than we’ve seen before." We also asked if Phase 4 of the #MCU might be planting some big clues 👀 #SDCCpic.twitter.com/4mxOTmmJ0u — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) July 21, 2019