Don't expect Avengers 5 any time soon. Marvel Studios executive producer Trinh Tran says it's going to be a while before we see something like Avengers: Endgame again. The Infinity Saga just wrapped up and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were stunned by the way it came to a close. With that being said, a lot of time and work went into making this become a reality, which was planted over eleven years ago. However, not even Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was prepared for the amount of success they were all about to achieve in such a short time.

Now that the Infinity Saga is finished, the focus has shifted to the MCU's upcoming Phase 4. Kevin Feige unveiled a ton of information about Phase 4 at this year's San Diego Comic-Con and fans are looking forward to see what the future holds. Will we get another epic team-up movie in the next few years? Perhaps one with the females taking the lead? Marvel Studios executive producer Trinh Tran says it's going to be a while. She explains.

"Our focus right now is to make sure that the titles that we've released in Phase 4... obviously those stories are going to be new, exciting, different and can connect with the audience like the other movies have been. Over 10 years ago, it's always been our dream to get to Infinity War and Endgame level. We didn't know obviously where that was going to go at the start of the studio, but it's incredible to know that we were able to accomplish that. Now it'd be amazing if we could get to that level 10 years later, so I think it's a dream to continue doing that and build upon the MCU and the connective tissue that we have."

Kevin Feige unloaded a lot of information about Phase 4 and even some Phase 5 information over the summer, so this stance is understandable. Plus, Phase 4 is going to see the MCU join the small screen on the Disney+ streaming service, which is a brand-new venture and one that means there's going to be a lot of material crammed into only a few years. Trinh Tran had this to say about the new connective tissue of the MCU.

"And now with obviously our Disney+ side and the shows and how our characters are venturing into that world and how that's gonna lead to the future and more franchises and more stories and more properties and their connective tissue to the rest of the MCU, it would be amazing to do something like this 10 years later."

Marvel Studios has been doing things right in the eyes of the fans for quite a long time now. There have only been a few missteps along the way and for the most part, the fans trust what Kevin Feige is going to do. Taking all of this into account, the studio could be heading into the fatigue category with all of the TV shows and big screen projects on the way.

For now, we're just going to have to wait and see, but it looks like Marvel Studios has their next five years, at least, mapped out pretty well. This is going to be a lot of material, and currently, it looks like all of the fans are ready to get even more of the MCU with the Disney+ shows on the way. This is why it's going to be a while before we see a big team-up movie like Avengers: Endgame. The interview with Trinh Tran was originally conducted by Cinemablend.