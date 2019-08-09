Brace yourselves, Marvel fans as we may have just learned some key release dates for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We stress may since this isn't coming directly from Disney or Marvel Studios. So, for the time being, this can only be regarded as a rumor. That said, there is reason to think this could be legitimate and, if it is, there is much to discuss as there is one big mystery that will need solving that may or may not be the release date for what is right now being called Avengers 5.

This information comes from Charles Murphy, who recently posted the partial Marvel Phase 5 release scheduled to Twitter. Normally, this sort of thing could be written off as nonsense. However, Murphy has a pretty amazing track record, having accurately revealed Marvel's entire Phase 4 announcement ahead of San Diego Comic-Con, in addition to several other key pieces of MCU intel. So there's reason to think this guy has actual info regarding this release strategy. With that said, he recently posted a new leak to Twitter that states the following.

"Always subject to change and still much we don't know: Phase 5, V2"

Per his sources, whoever/whatever they may be, on February 18, 2022, we're getting Black Panther 2, May 6, 2022, will bring us Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and July 29, 2022, was listed, yet remains mysterious. The big one was at the end of his message, which listed "May 3 or 10, 2024" with a big shocked face emoji. That raises the question, what in the heck could possibly be coming nearly five years from now that's worth teasing at this particular time? Since no further information was given, that leaves us to our own devices, which means mostly hopeless speculation.

Other Phase 5 projects we know are coming include Captain Marvel 2 and Blade, as well as reboots of the X-Men and Fantastic Four. There is that one previously revealed release date for an untitled Marvel movie from Disney on July 29, 2022, which will likely go to one of these titles. But 2024 is a big jump. Best guess? Assuming the date is right, this will be Marvel's next major crossover event. As for what that could be? It's nearly impossible to make an educated guess, given that so many variables are up in the air. Secret Wars? Avengers 5?

It's almost silly to spend any amount of time guessing right now, as there is so much MCU content on the way over the next couple of years that could shape things. On the movie side, we have Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder. Plus, we have Disney+ shows like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye. The main takeaway here is that Marvel probably has more than a few surprises up its sleeve that we can't possibly predict just yet. Feel free to check out the original post from Charles Murphy's Twitter for yourself below.

