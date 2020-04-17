Avengers 5 isn't happening any time soon. Sebastian Stan revealed the news during a recent interview. Avengers: Endgame is currently the highest grossing movie of all time and it just hit theaters last year, so Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will have to sit with that one for a while. Obviously, that isn't going to be a problem. As for Stan, he had been working with Anthony Mackie on the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which was recently forced to stop production, along with the rest of Hollywood's active shoots.

Marvel Studios is taking a step back with the Black Widow movie before launching into new characters with Eternals, which will now open in theaters early next year. The studio made the difficult decision to move back all of the MCU's upcoming Phase 4 slate due to the world's current state of affairs, but this isn't the main reason that Avengers 5 isn't happening any time soon. Sebastian Stan had this to say when asked about a possible Avengers 5.

"Oh I know nothing. You know I know nothing about that. You know, I'm just... I'm just a man... We've got to figure out a couple of other missions first before we even get there. I gotta deal with this other person that I have to deal with. It's been nice to have a break from [Anthony Mackie]... But we got to figure out some adventures together first before we get there."

Sebastian Stan uses his humor to deflect, and this interview can be added to the list. However, he probably does not have any idea about Avengers 5, which may or may not be in the very early stages of development at this moment. Marvel Studios likes to develop their ideas really early, but that doesn't mean we're all going to see it on the big screen in the next 3-5 years, or that any of the actors even know about it yet.

Making Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War took a lot out of the studio, cast, and crew. Sebastian Stan is right when saying that the other stories need to be told first. The MCU is about to be introduced to a ton of new characters, who will be mixed in with some of the originals. Eternals is just the start with Phase 4 also introducing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, along with the Disney+ shows.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is supposed to be the first Marvel series on Disney+ to debut. The original release is still scheduled for the end of this summer, but it will more than likely have to get pushed back at some point. Production has been shut down for at least a month now, which is valuable time in Hollywood. As for when the show will debut, that is anybody's guess at the moment. The interview with Sebastian Stan was originally conducted by Variety's Instagram live story event, which, as of this writing, is still up.