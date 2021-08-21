Back in 2008 no one had any idea what Marvel's Cinematic Universe would become, and probably not even Kevin Feige could have predicted the huge driving force of not only cinema but TV it would grow into across more than 25 movies and TV series so far, with the promise of many more to come. Since Avengers: Endgame brought to screens a spectacle that even Marvel had never produced before and ended the MCU careers of a handful of its best known stars, fans have been asking, among other things, when we are likely to see Avengers 5 in Marvel's future, and now Kevin Feige has given an update, but it is not going to be imminent.

Speaking in an interview with Collider, Kevin Feige explained what any fan of the series should already have known from the moment Endgame finished: it is going to be a long while before we see another Avengers movie.

"I think we want there to be a reasonable amount of time from the Endgame to start a new saga, which is already underway and already started. And then you need time, as you did in Phase 1, to build that saga before you start bringing everyone together," said Kevin Feige.

The Marvel boss had described Phase Four of the MCU as being about new beginnings, and we have seen that already with Black Widow introducing Yelena Belova who is clearly making a return in Hawkeye, Shang-Chi about to bring a whole new dynamic to the MCU roster and Eternals bringing another team of powerful beings into the timeline. We also know that following this we have the return of Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Thor, Captain Marvel and Ant-Man as well as the long awaited arrival of the Fantastic Four expected to bring Phase Four to an end in a couple of years' time. Of course that is not even mentioning Disney+ series such as She-Hulk, Moon Knight and more.

All of this would surely mean that we should be getting an Avengers movie soon right? Well, possibly we already are, as many of the upcoming movies in the MCU now feature so many different characters that every other movie feels like an Avengers movie. As well as crossovers with Spider-Man and Doctor Strange coming soon,Thor: Love and Thunder also seems to have enough superheroes on board that it is almost an Avengers movie in itself. Beyond that though, everyone knows that Marvel don't rush these things.

There are however a few signs that the next big Avengers movie won't be too long in coming though, as well as the impressive character list available to choose from, Marvel are not bound to just movie releases to expand the universe as they were back in 2008-2012 between the introduction of Iron Man the first Avengers movie. There are currently new Marvel movies arriving every couple of months thanks to the release delays caused by COVID-19, and similarly there are also new series at pretty much the same interval, meaning that overall, the output of Marvel is moving a lot faster now than it ever has. With the multiverse now in play, and rumors that a Secret Wars movie is being planned as the next big event in the MCU, while Phase Four hasn't the space to take an officially titled Avengers outing, Phase Five is likely to make up for that in a big way. Check out the full interview at Collider.