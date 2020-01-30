The Infinity Saga box set has provided us with our best look yet at Avengers: Age of Ultron and its Captain Marvel stand-in. We previously received an image of the stand-in late last year, but it was taken from pretty far away. Now, we have an up-close photo of what the Carol Danvers stand-in actress looked like. While we were only properly introduced to Brie Larson's Carol Danvers last year, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige wanted to introduce her much earlier.

In Age of Ultron, when Black Widow and Captain America meet their contemporaries, Captain Marvel was originally going to be included, but Marvel Studios decided against it. In the new Infinity Saga box set, we have access to what the actress looked like who was standing in for the permanent actress-to-be. As for Carol Danvers' possible inclusion in the movie, that was all from director Joss Whedon who wanted her included. It seemed like a good idea, but Brie Larson had yet to be cast in the role, or any actress for that matter.

Though Kevin Feige wanted to introduce Captain Marvel earlier in the MCU, he disagreed with bringing her in for a cameo in Age of Ultron. Feige thought the idea was rather cheap and didn't want fans talking and speculating about the character just yet. So, we had to wait until the post-credit scene in Infinity War to finally see a mention of Carol Danvers. From there, Larson went on to star in last year's standalone movie, which led directly into Avengers: Endgame, thanks to a post-credit scene where Danvers comes looking for Nick Fury.

Fans have been mostly satisfied with Brie Larson in the role of Captain Marvel, but there are still some trolls who enjoy throwing negativity into the limelight. First, Larson was criticized for not smiling enough, and now there's a petition floating around with 30,000+ signatures trying to get her removed from Captain Marvel 2 and replaced with a gay woman of color. Technically, the petition wants Larson to step down to prove she's a "true" social justice warrior to let another actress take on the role.

Marvel Studios is not going to be replacing Brie Larson in Captain Marvel 2. The sequel is currently being written and preparing for the pre-production phase, which means Larson is going to have to get back into training again soon. The actress took her training in the first installment very seriously and the results paid off well. Larson became Danvers and introduced the world to a new female character, who may very well be the strongest Marvel character in history, though Kevin Feige thinks Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch might be the strongest now. Whatever, Captain Marvel can hold her own, as we saw in her own movie and in Avengers: Endgame. You can check out the image of the Carol Danvers stand-in below, thanks to Reddit.