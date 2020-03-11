Disney has finally shared the opening date, as well as a wealth of new information about Avengers Campus, the new Marvel-themed land opening at California Adventure. The addition is set to open on July 18 and will feature several locations that are each hosted by different superheroes that will "share their unique powers, technology and knowledge with recruits." For those who have ever dreamed of being an Avenger, this may be as close to the real thing as can be.

The first location is known as the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, aka WEB, which will naturally play home to Spider-Man. The main attraction at this location is Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, which will allow guests, through innovative 3D technology, to feel what it's like to have Spider-Man's powers. What's more, Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be reprising his role for the attraction. There is also a WEB Suppliers store where people can purchase a customizable, remote-controlled Spider-Bot. The bots can be customized to mirror the styles of Black Panther, Iron Man, Black Widow, Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Avengers Campus will also feature three new dining spots, including the Pym Test Kitchen. Much like in the movies, this restaurant will play with the idea of Pym Particles, which will make for "shareable bites, inventive-sized entrees and sweet treats." Some of the food items include Impossible plant-based large and micro meatballs with pasta and the "Pym-ini," a panini served by the slice or as one large, multi-portion sandwich. There's also the Pym Tasting Lab, which will feature craft beer and cocktails. For fans of The Avengers, yes, there will be shawarma at the Shawarma Palace food cart. For a "weird and wonderful" menu, fans can head over to the Terran Treats food cart near the Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout ride.

Lastly, it was revealed that there will be an ancient sanctum where Doctor Strange will train park-goers in the ways of the mystic arts. As far as Marvel heroes go, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, the Dora Milaje, Ant-Man, Wasp and Thor will all be on hand at the park. Villains like Loki and Taskmaster, who is set to appear in Black Widow, will also be there. It was additionally revealed that Iron Man will be debuting new armor, the Mark 80, at the park. Plus, as previously revealed, there will be an animatronic Spider-Man that swings above Avengers: Campus.

To go along with the Disney Parks date announcement and the new information, a batch of new concept art was revealed for the park as well. It looks painstakingly detailed and like the scenery was ripped right from the MCU. Avengers Campus is going in where A Bug's Land used to be. While some may be sad to see the Pixar-themed location go, it makes for more sense for Disney to bring Marvel to its theme parks at this point. Be sure to check out the concept art for yourself. This news comes to us via the Disney Parks Blog.