We have some brand new details regarding Disney's upcoming Marvel-themed park expansion. As of today, Disney's D23 Expo is up and running, so we'll be getting a wealth of information covering every corner of the Mouse House empire. To start things off, we've learned a little bit about the Marvel land coming to California Adventure and Disneyland Paris.

The Marvel expansion will be named Avengers Campus. Construction is already underway on the expansion at California Adventure, which was revealed back in June. Disney shared a piece of concept art for the attraction, which is an overhead shot that looks like it was ripped straight from a transition shot in an MCU movie. It's hard to make out much, in terms of specifics, but it certainly looks like the kind of place Earth's mightiest heroes would set up shop. Disney had this to say about it.

"When guests visit Avengers Campus, they will become part of an interconnected, global story that spans from California to Paris to Hong Kong with the Avengers recruiting new extraordinary people to join them."

The idea, similar to what is being done with Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, is total immersion. Considering the MCU movies, in total, have grossed more than $22.5 billion worldwide, and they're showing no signs of slowing down, Disney has every reason to expect people all over the world will be interested in becoming an Avengers. No disrespect to A Bug's Land, but it's hard to imagine it will be missed once this is up and running. Unfortunately, there is still no word on what riders, or specific attractions, will be brought to Avengers Campus.

In addition to the details revealed about the company's plans for Marvel, they also revealed the Star Wars hotel which is coming to Galaxy's Edge, which will be a totally immersive experience inside. The hotel is called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. It was also revealed that a Moana themed attraction is coming to Epcot called Journey of Water. All that was shared was a bit of concept art, but it looks very faithful to the 2016 movie. The overall point seems to be that Disney is going to take its biggest brands and begin incorporating them in new, innovative ways at their various Disney parks located throughout the world.

All of this is being previewed at the Disney Parks "Imagining Tomorrow, Today" pavilion at D23 Expo. Those who aren't in attendance at the event will have the chance to learn a lot more this weekend, as Disney promises they will be revealing more details on what to expect from their theme parks on Sunday. We'll be sure to keep you posted with those details, as well as any other big reveals made at D23 throughout the weekend. So be on the lookout. We've included a video below that highlights the Disney Parks Pavillion. This news comes to us via the Disney Parks Blog.

JUST ANNOUNCED: The @Marvel Super Hero-themed lands headed to Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Paris will be called Avengers Campus: https://t.co/q4HBiQLKz0pic.twitter.com/sJ7r7ujU8m — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 23, 2019

At PYM Technologies, research is in progress to shrink and oversize all sorts of things.

From helping reduce waste to... giant food items that will feed more people.. who knows what they could bring to the Avengers Campus! #D23Expo#WDS2pic.twitter.com/chrKerqt4o — ED92 (@ED92live) August 23, 2019

⚠️ Avengers Campus: global map, Walt Disney Studios Park rendering and “Mission Statement” for the Lands.

“Here, you can train with the strongest, build with the brightest, and unite as one team to help the world” #D23Expo#WDS2pic.twitter.com/vBUgDrnQcE — ED92 (@ED92live) August 23, 2019