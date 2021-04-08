Avengers Campus is set to officially open at Disneyland Resort on June 4, a statement released by the company announced on Thursday. An entirely new land offering a fully immersive superhero experience inside Disney California Adventure park, Disney has also unveiled a video revealing our first look inside Avengers Campus, and you can take a look at what it's like below.

Here is your first look inside Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure park, opening June 4 to California Residents at the @Disneyland Resort! More details on the Disney Parks Blog: https://t.co/588h718Bjk#HeroesAssemblepic.twitter.com/YD3fBBcSCB — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 8, 2021

The first key area inside Avengers Campus is the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, also known as WEB. This area will host the new ride-through attraction WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, featuring Tom Holland reprising the role from the MCU. The idea is for riders to put their web-slinging skills to the test and experience what it's like to have power alongside Spider-Man. Disney will make use of innovative technology adapted specifically for the attraction to make the ride a truly unique experience.

Another anchor attraction touted by Disney is the Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT!. The interactive adventure puts fans straight into the Guardians of the Galaxy story featuring Rocket Raccoon and other fan favorites from the movies and comic books. The attraction features music inspired by the soundtracks from the movies, thrilling free-fall drop sequences, and six different storylines.

Many other exhibits will be present, acknowledging the different characters in the MCU and particularly those in the Avengers movies. Doctor Strange will be training recruits in the mystic arts at a nearby ancient sanctum, bringing the area to life with powerful spells. The location glows brightly at night with majestic colors and lights due to what Disney calls pulsating, mystic energy.

Even dining will come with an Avengers theme, with the Avengers Campus offering eateries that are "rich in both flavor and storytelling." This includes Pym Test Kitchen, a food innovation science lab that pays homage to Ant-Man and The Wasp using "Pym Particles" to grow and shrink whatever they choose. They offer shareable bites and inventive entrees such as micro meatballs with pasta or the "Pym-ini" supersized sandwich. Adults will also be able to try out experimental craft beer and cocktails at the Pym Tasting Lab.

You never know who you just might run into at the Avengers Campus. Keeping an eye in the sky, you may catch Spider-Man swinging into action with incredible acrobatic maneuvers. Fans may also have heroic encounters with other beloved superheroes like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, the Dora Milaje, Black Widow, Ant-Man and The Wasp, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Thor. Even various villains like Loki will be making their first appearances at the park.

The Avengers Campus is set to open to begin recruiting Marvel superheroes of all ages on June 4. Meanwhile, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks plan to reopen to guests on April 30 with limited capacity and enhanced safety guidelines. People can start planning their stay by booking reservations starting on April 15. You can find out more about their plan to reopen and how to purchase tickets and make reservations at the official website for Disney Parks.