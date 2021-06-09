Disney is constantly creating some of the most immersive lands and theme attractions for their parks. The company's most recent feat is Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which opened at both Disneyland and Disney World in Orlando, FL. It only makes sense that Disney would create a land based around arguably their biggest franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, Disney Parks visitors can visit Avengers Campus to begin their own journey into the world of Marvel.

On June 2, Disney held an opening ceremony which also live streamed on the Disney Parks YouTube channel. The opening ceremony began with Disney Parks head Josh D'Amaro and Disney CEO Bob Chapek welcoming everyone and sharing in the excitement of the new Avengers themed land. Next came Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, who stated how bringing a Disney land to life fulfilled a childhood dream of his.

Feige stated that Avengers Campus will never be complete and will always be changing alongside the MCU. "You can literally watch one of our shows on Disney+," Feige said, "perhaps next time you come to Avengers Campus, you'll see something from that show right here in California Adventure."

In fact, an important moment of the opening ceremony saw many of the costumed characters arriving including Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Black Panther. Feige then also introduced Anthony Mackie who then brought up Captain America, who is sporting the new suit seen in the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The Marvel Land ceremony also featured Paul Rudd and a video featuring many MCU stars including Paul Bettany, Zoe Saldana, and Brie Larson who shared their excitement for the new land.

Avengers Campus features two new Disneyland rides, new shows, and new food locations. The main ride open now is Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure. For this attraction, riders visit an open house at the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (WEB). Riders encounter Peter Parker (Tom Holland) who introduces them to several new encounters including the spiderbots. When the spiderbots begin to go rogue, guests work with Spiderman to stop the spiderbots from destroying Avengers Campus.

The ride is a shooting ride similar to Toy Story Mania, however, there are no guns. Riders make the same hand motions that Spiderman does to sling virtual webs at the spiderbots. Guests can compete with one another to achieve the high score. Visitors can also see an animatronic version of Spiderman that swings high above the land and crawls down a building.

In addition to this ride is an E-Ticket Avengers attraction. This ride is not open yet and not much is known about it thus far. However, it may involve the quinjet which can be seen in the land above Avengers headquarters. Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout is also a part of the land with some new theming in that area.

The many food offerings include Shawarma Palace, Terran Treats, and the Pym Test Kitchen, which includes some clever food offerings that have been enlarged or shrunk. The shows include Doctor Strange showing off much of his magic of the mystic arts and the Dora Milaje teaching guests the ways of Wakanda. Avengers Campus is open now and is already experiencing very long line as most things do at Disney Parks. It appears to be an awesome experience and is only going to get better.