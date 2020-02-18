Have you ever wanted to play a Marvel Comics superhero in real life? Anyone with significant stunt performer experience now has the chance to make that dream a reality. Disney is currently holding auditions for the upcoming Avengers Campus expansion at California Adventure. While there are qualifications that need to be met, this is an open casting call, meaning that anyone who meets that criteria can apply.

Avengers Campus will bring the Marvel universe to Disney Parks in a big way, with the destination set to open this summer. Per a recent casting call put out by the company, they are seeking stunt performers to fill the roles of Black Widow, Black Panther, Captain America, Spider-Man and an unnamed villain. Per the listing, here's what Disney is looking for.

"Disney Parks Live Entertainment is actively seeking online submissions from professional stunt talent with significant experience for an upcoming live action show at Disney California Adventure Park. These stunt professionals will use unrivaled experience and athletic skills to amaze and astound our guests every day through high intensity stunts such as stage combat, weapon combat, tumbling and more."

Much like what Disney did with Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the idea with Avengers Campus will be to totally immerse visitors in the Marvel universe. The "story" of the park will involve the Avengers recruiting new members for the team. It seems these heroes, and mysterious villain, will be a big part of that experience and will help bring these characters to life within the park. It's not clear if it will involve performing for an actual show, or just being part of the larger experience within the destination at California Adventure. Either way, this could be a chance for certain qualified fans to live out their superhero dream for real.

Disney decided to get rid of A Bug's Land to make way for Avengers Campus construction has been underway since last year. While many of the specific details remain under wraps, one of the attractions will allow visitors to fight crime alongside Spider-Man. On that note, there will also be an impressive animatronic Spider-Man that will swing over the park. The expansion will work hand-in-hand with Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout, which opened in 2017 and replaced The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has exploded in popularity over the last decade. The movies, in total, have grossed more than $22 billion at the global box office, with last year's Avengers: Endgame becoming the highest-grossing movie in history. It makes every shred of sense for them to bring that world to Disney Parks. With Avengers Campus set to open this summer, we should be learning more very soon. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any updates are made available. In the meantime, qualified individuals who would like to apply to become a hero (or villain) can head on over to DisneyCareers.com to do so.