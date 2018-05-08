Robert Downey Jr., Scarlet Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth decided to all get matching tattoos to celebrate the release of Avengers: Infinity War. The only member of the original six Avengers that reportedly did not get the tattoo was Mark Ruffalo. It isn't clear if he will be getting the same tattoo as his co-stars or if he's scared of getting tattoos, but we'll probably find out soon enough. If that wasn't enough, the artist that gave the actors their celebratory tattoos wore a shirt with an Iron Man reference.

Josh Lord of East Side Ink Tattoo in New York took to social media to share a picture of himself with the Avengers while wearing a Black Sabbath t-shirt. Black Sabbath wrote the song "Iron Man," so that's a pretty cool little nod there. Robert Downey Jr. shared a video of himself getting the tattoo, which is the Avengers logo with the number 6 next to it in honor of the original Avengers. The crew got the matching tattoos to celebrate all that they have accomplished within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which just released the mighty Infinity War.

Chris Evans is tagged in all of the pictures, but is not shown, so it seems that he got the tattoo as well. They got the tattoos in New York, which is where Evans is currently starring in Lobby Hero on Broadway. Evans was not able to attend the world premiere of Infinity War a few weeks ago, so it seems that the rest of the cast brought the celebration to him. Even though Mark Ruffalo has been taking a social media break over the last few months, it might be a good idea to pressure him on Twitter to show off his ink or to go get it done.

As for Infinity War, the MCU movie is demolishing box office records and could very well cross the $2 billion mark this summer after breaking the domestic box office record for highest grossing debut weekend, earning over $258 million. The unprecedented cinematic event is a hit with fans and has been generally well-received by critics as well. But, the upcoming Avengers 4, which doesn't come out until next year, has everybody on edge.

One of the better things about the MCU is the family-like bond that the cast and crew exude. It appears that everybody gets along and that relationship shines through to the big screen when they're playing the world's biggest superheroes. These tattoos are proof of the special bond that they all share and are probably a big reason that the MCU has grown to be so successful over the last 10 years. You can check out some video of Robert Downey Jr. receiving his tattoo and some pictures of the rest of the cast below, thanks to Robert Downey Jr.'s Instagram account.