Since it isn't quite clear when the next Avengers: Infinity War trailer will launch, fans will take any morsel they can get from this superhero ensemble, including a new Christmas card. Star Robert Downey Jr. took to social media on Christmas Day to share this unique Christmas card featuring Chris Evans and Tom Holland, two of his co-stars from Avengers: Infinity War, which was recently named IMDB's most anticipated 2018 movie, and a strange mistletoe placement that could make for an awkward holiday party.

The holiday card itself isn't terribly extravagant, since it doesn't feature Tom Holland in his Spider-Man costume, or Chris Evans in his Captain America costume, or Robert Downey Jr. in his Iron Man suit. The card just features the three actors in normal clothes, each wearing a Santa hat although there is mistletoe placed above Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans. Perhaps this holiday card is a subtle hint that Cap and Iron Man could "kiss and make up," or set their differences aside from Captain America: Civil War and come together in Avengers: Infinity War.

The conflict between Cap and Iron Man was certainly at the heart of the Captain America: Civil War story, which ended with Cap dropping his shield, leaving the Captain America moniker behind. As hinted at in the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer, Steve Rogers has spent his time in Wakanda, adopting the "Nomad" look from the comics. It still remains unclear if there will be another character to take over the Captain America mantle, but there are a few possibilities, since both Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson/The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) have taken over as the new Captain America in the comics.

During an interview last week, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige hinted that the first 5 minutes of Avengers: Infinity War will be "devastating," revealing that fans will understand why Thanos is, "the biggest and baddest villain in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe" within the movie's opening moments. It's possible that perhaps one or more of the MCU's most iconic heroes could be killed off within these opening moments, providing a huge shock for audiences and cementing Thanos' status as the most devastating MCU villain. Whether or not that will actually happen is uncertain, but there are several other ways for Thanos to prove he's the ultimate MCU villain.

The first Avengers: Infinity War trailer destroyed the all-time trailer view record with a whopping 230 million views in the first 24 hours, besting the 197 million record set by the first IT trailer earlier this year. Anthony and Joe Russo direct from their own script, with Avengers: Infinity War hitting theaters May 4, 2018 and the sequel Avengers 4, which is still in production, arriving on May 3, 2019. While we wait for more on Avengers: Infinity War, take a look at this amusing new holiday card, courtesy of Robert Downey Jr. Twitter.