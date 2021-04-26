It's the two-year anniversary of the theatrical release of the hit Marvel movie Avengers: Endgame, and fans all across the world are celebrating its release. Serving as the end of Marvel's Phase Three, the movie also brought an end to Tony Stark's story along with the battle fans had been waiting to see since Infinity War. It was the end of an era in many ways, and for many Marvel fans, there may never be anything else that will top the experience.

Looking back two years later at the release of Endgame, fans say that seeing the iconic movie at the time remains one of the best days in movie history. One Marvel fan tweeted, "Avengers Endgame released 2 years ago today, an experience I'll never EVER forget! 2Years for this Epic Battle."

Another fan remembers: "sitting in a movie theater seeing endgame for the first time and hearing audience reactions around you was an experience like no other i want to relive it."

"Avengers: Endgame was released two years ago today," tweeted Jemele Hill of The Atlantic. "I was lucky enough to attend the premiere, thanks to @KelleyLCarter. It remains the greatest theatre experience I've ever had. If you get a chance, you should watch clips with the audience reaction. Amazing."

"Two years ago, Marvel released Avengers: Endgame, it's a perfect conclusion to the Infinity Saga," says someone else. "Every character got their moment, The Russo Brothers brought their A game. They made these characters feel like humans and made the story very personal."

Posting an official poster he made for the movie, BossLogic also posted: "2 years ago today I got to do an official piece on one of the biggest movies that changed the years ahead for me thanks to the @Russo_Brothers and @Disney Endgame is everything to me!"

"2 years since the greatest landmark in cinema was released," reads another post. "A cinematic masterpiece and the most heartbreaking event for MCU fans.Avengers Endgame will hold a place deep in our hearts forever."

And the Russo Brothers, the co-directors of the iconic movie, posted a handful of behind-the-scenes images from its production. In the caption, the filmmaking duo said, "2 years since the release of Endgame..."

Avengers: Endgame featured a large ensemble cast of the MCU's greatest superheroes, most of them previously featured in their own solo movies. That includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, and Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, among many others. Josh Brolin was also featured as Thanos, the legendary villain whose damage caused in the first movie is what the Avengers are looking to reverse.

When it was released, Endgame would pull in more than $2.798 billion worldwide. This gave it the record as the highest-grossing movie of all time, a record it held until just last month when Avatar was re-released in Chinese theaters. Another re-release for Endgame one day could propel the beloved movie back into that top spot. In any case, it's the second anniversary of the hit movie, and it's a great day to watch it again on Disney+.

