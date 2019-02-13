Avengers: Endgame action figures reveal Iron Man and Captain America in their rumored Quantum Realm suits. Details are scarce about the most anticipated movie of 2019, but it is believed that the Quantum Realm from the Ant-Man franchise will play a large role in helping Earth's Mightiest Heroes take down Thanos and reverse the Decimation. However, as to how that happens, or even how Scott Lang figures out a way to escape the Quantum Realm, is still very much a mystery at this point in time.

In the latest Avengers: Endgame toy leak, we see Iron Man and Captain America in what many are calling their Quantum Realm suits. It has been theorized that time travel will be the key when trying to reverse the effects of the Mad Titan's Decimation. The suits themselves look pretty similar to what Hank Pym crafted for Scott Lang and himself to safely travel within the depths of the Quantum Realm in last summer's Ant-Man and the Wasp. However, it has not been confirmed how our heroes will be using the new suits.

Also featured in the Avengers: Endgame toy leak is a Captain Marvel action figure, who is in her traditional red, blue, and gold suit. Nick Fury actor Samuel L. Jackson recently revealed that Carol Danvers has time traveling capabilities, which is probably why she doesn't have a special Quantum Realm suit. She may be able to go through time through use of her normal day-to-day powers, but that also has not been confirmed at this time. For now, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are just waiting to see how Danvers comes into contact with the Avengers.

With the Quantum Realm and Captain Marvel set to play large roles in Phase 4 of the MCU, it's hard not to think that the two will be connected somehow. Perhaps the mysterious realm is something that Carol Danvers is familiar with, which leads her to connecting with Scott Lang at some point. As Lang traveled into the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp, Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne, and Hope van Dyne were Decimated while Nick Fury sent the distress page to Carol Danvers before turning to dust.

It is possible that Carol Danvers will be introduced to the Avengers by Scott Lang after she helps him to escape the Quantum Realm. Obviously, this is all just speculation for the time being since the Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios aren't giving us a whole lot to work with. That's to be expected as the studio has one of the best reputations around about not letting any spoilers out ahead of their releases, unless Mark Ruffalo or Tom Holland are involved. Let's hope that one of those two guys is responsible for a pretty big leak in the coming weeks. For now, you can check out the Avengers: Endgame action figures below, thanks to the Thai Superhero Instagram page.