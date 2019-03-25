Hasbro's Marvel Legends Avengers: Endgame action figures provide our best look at Ronin's costume yet. Additionally, we are treated to Thanos and his new Infinity Gauntlet and a look at Captain America. Cap's look is interesting because it is a mixture of the new Quantum Realm suit with his original blue helmet that goes over his ears. Hardcore Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will notice that he has that mysterious device on the top of his hand, which has been teased in behind-the-scenes pictures.

As for Ronin, aka Clint Barton and Hawkeye, we see the full look of his samurai-themed outfit. In the Avengers: Endgame trailers we have seen the Quinjet flying into Hong Kong, which is presumably where Barton has been. He has traded his trademark bow and arrow for a twin set of swords and some ninja stars, along with a full face mask with only his eyes showing. It's a pretty grim look and may represent how Barton is feeling on the inside. He definitely looks pretty intense.

Both of the Captain America and Ronin Avengers: Endgame action figures can be purchased separately. But, in true Marvel Legends fashion, Thanos' parts are scattered throughout the other figures in the Hasbro series and he has to be pieced together. With that being said, the Mad Titan is ready for battle in his armor with his latest weapon and a fresh and clean-looking Infinity Gauntlet. At the conclusion of Infinity War, the Gauntlet was toast, along with Thanos' left arm after the Decimation. There have been some rumors as to how the Gauntlet gets put back to its normal state, but there has been zero confirmation.

The Russo Brothers have warned that the Avengers: Endgame merchandise doesn't provide accurate leaks, and for this particular set of action figures, they're right. These are just cool new looks at three characters that will fuel speculation about the Advanced Tech suits, aka Quantum Realm, and why Cap has his old helmet, why Clint Barton is Ronin, and how Thanos has a gleaming Infinity Gauntlet again. The Russos have also admitted to putting extra footage in the trailers to keep fans off of the spoiler scent.

Avengers: Endgame is now a month away from hitting theaters, which means that the countdown is winding down and the spoilers are going to be coming from all angles in the coming weeks. It might be a good idea to shy away from certain social media sites that like to spoil things just for the hell of it. With that being said, there will also be more of these official images of merchandise coming through too, giving fans a better idea of what to expect as opposed to spoiling anything. You can check out the Captain America, Ronin, and Thanos Avengers: Endgame action figures below, thanks to Marvel Studios.

Offical toys of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame from Hasbro. Thanos akan pakai sut lengkap dia EVEN dia ada infinity gauntlet. Why? Rumours has it sbb gauntlet dia dah “rosak” masa dia petik jari dia. Kali ni dia take EXTRA PRECAUTION nak lawan team Avengers. #AvengersEndgamepic.twitter.com/VpTEzLEn3e — Twt Marvel (@TwtMCU) March 25, 2019

A @Hasbro liberou as imagens oficiais, dos Brinquedos do Capitão América com o uniforme branco, o Ronin e um visual da armadura do Thanos. #AvengersEndgamepic.twitter.com/lRniHzaOVy — Geek SpΔce (@Geek__Space) March 24, 2019

