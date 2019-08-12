Joe Russo believes Chris Evans had the toughest job out of all of the actors in Avengers: Endgame and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the answer may surprise some MCU fans, Russo may be a bit biased since he and his brother Anthony started their work with Marvel on 2014's Captain America: Winter Soldier and then went on to Civil War, Infinity War, and Endgame. Whatever the case may be, Russo brings up some good points when talking about which Avenger actor had the roughest time. He explains.

"(Captain America is) one of the most difficult roles you could possibly ask an actor to play. He's playing integrity and moral fortitude, and making it complex and interesting at the same time. It can be very difficult."

Chris Evans more than likely would not take that honor, though he probably appreciates Joe Russo's kind words. Instead, Chris Evans looks into how playing Captain America on the big screen shaped him in real-life. Playing a character with so much "integrity and moral fortitude" had some positive after effects on the actor. Evans had this to say.

"When you're playing a character for a long time, you start to see the parallels between what the character's going through and what you're going through. You start to look at your own conflicts and circumstances through the eyes of someone who might handle it better than you would."

Chris Evans started playing Captain America back in 2010, though the first Captain America movie was not released until 2011, so he had a long time to play the character and figure out the best way to interact with his peers on set while developing Steve Rogers past the written page. After playing the character for nearly a decade, it was hard to let go. Evans had this to say about wrapping things all up on Endgame.

"It felt like graduating high school or college, you know... For the last month of filming I was letting myself go to work every day and be a little overwhelmed and a little nostalgic and grateful. By the last day, I was bawling. I cry pretty easy, but I was definitely bawling."

It sounds like it was pretty tough for everybody to get through Infinity War and Endgame. However, it looks like it was all worth the blood, sweat, and tears since the latest project is the highest grossing movie of all time. The Russo Brothers were able to pull off the unthinkable and dethrone James Cameron's Avatar, thanks to the rabid MCU fan base and the writing of Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. are happy with their work within the MCU. But as both actors said more than once before the release of Endgame, they'd rather leave the party on their own as opposed to being asked to leave. While fans are sad to see them go, they have eleven years-worth of material to go back and watch and that should be more than enough. You can check out the rest of the interview with Chris Evans over at Mens Journal.