Some great new Aladdin fan art takes Will Smith's Genie and turns him into the villainous Thanos from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When the latest trailer for the live-action remake of the 1993 animated classic dropped, many eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Disney logo turned to dust, leading MCU fans to guess that the Decimation had effected the studio when the Mad Titan completed his balance plan. Unlike half of the universe in Infinity War, Disney is still very much alive and the Aladdin trailer from this week has inspired some pretty hilarious MCU fan art.

Taking Will Smith's Aladdin Genie and making him purple has been done quite a bit since the trailer dropped earlier this week, but this new fan art from StSpyro takes it up a notch. Not only is the Genie purple like Thanos, he also has the Infinity Gauntlet with some of the armor too. The character of Aladdin has been changed to Thor and Smith's Mad Titan is pointing at him and telling him, "you should have gone for the head."

In addition to the Avengers: Endgame and Aladdin mashup, we were treated to a Robin Williams version, thanks to fan artist BossLogic. Fans were pretty happy with that version because there are many who are not happy about Disney's decision to put out the live-action remakes of some of their most beloved movies. Whatever the case may be, social media exploded at the sight of Will Smith as the iconic Genie that Robin Williams voiced in the 1993 original and not many of the reactions have been positive.

Will Smith knew exactly what he was in for when he signed on to do the Aladdin live-action remake. When asked about taking on the role late last year, he likened it to his 2010 remake of The Karate Kid that he did with his son Jaden. Ultimately, the actor decided that his take would be a lot different from what Robin Williams did with the character. He explains.

"It's always terrifying. The question is always, where was there meat left on the bone, and with the Robin Williams character, Robin didn't leave a lot of meat on the bone. For me, the first aspect was it was live action, so that meant it would look and feel really different, so I was encouraged by that. And secondarily, after I watched the movie a few times, I saw where Robin Williams infused the character with a timeless version of himself, so I said to myself, What if I just infuse the character with a timeless version of myself? And then that opened up for me... hip-hop, it opened up fashion. Because the Genie is timeless, you get to really say and do anything so I started to feel confident that I could deliver something that was an homage to Robin Williams but was musically different and just the flavor of the character would be different enough and unique enough that it would be in a different lane versus trying to compete."

While the response to Will Smith's Aladdin Genie has been less than stellar, people are judging it off of a few seconds of footage. We'll have to wait until the movie is released to see what Smith was able to bring to the table in the live-action remake. Who knows, maybe Disney fans will all love it. Regardless, you can check out the epic Thanos and Genie mashup below, thanks to Reddit.