Avengers: Endgame is teased on a new popcorn tin from AMC theaters. Captain Marvel may be the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to hit theaters, but we're already starting to see some Endgame merchandise come out, which makes total sense since the movie arrives less than two months after the Carol Danvers standalone movie. One of the coolest things about the new collectible is that it features Danvers and the Mad Titan in his new golden armor, back-to-back.

As for the rest of the surviving members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, the popcorn tin shows them off too alongside Captain Marvel. The artwork seems to be the same official art that has been shown many times before, which many believed for the longest time to be a leak. However, there is one key difference and that is the fact that Nebula is showcased. We haven't seen a whole lot of the Guardians of the Galaxy character in the promotional campaign, except for the Avengers: Endgame trailer. And even then, we're only seeing tiny glimpses.

Elsewhere, we see what many are speculating to be Professor Hulk, Iron Man, Black Widow, Captain America, Ant-Man, Thor, Rocket Raccoon, and War Machine. Marvel Studios is doing an excellent job keeping key story details from leaking, and the way they're marketing Avengers: Endgame is that the Decimated characters are gone and possibly not returning in the epic final movie of the MCU's Phase 3. But, we know that won't be the case thanks to a few cast members who have some loose lips.

Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan has teased that there is a massive battle scene that features just about everybody from the MCU. The actor has since downplayed those comments and when asked about appearing in Avengers: Endgame, he claims that he has not shot anything in a really long time. We know that Zoe Saldana's Gamora character will return, thanks to set photos and behind-the-scenes images that the actress recently posted on social media. Tom Holland revealed over a year ago that Doctor Strange talks a lot about the Quantum Realm in the highly anticipated movie.

We know that the Decimated characters will return, we're just not sure how they will make it back from the dust bin. Time travel and the Quantum Realm are the main theories floating around, but even still, the specifics are unknown at this time. While we wait, we have Captain Marvel blasting into theaters on March 8th, which will introduce Carol Danvers to the MCU and prepare her for her role in Avengers: Endgame, along with Phase 4 of the MCU. Danvers is going to be a very important figure in the future of the MCU, so fans are excited to see how Marvel Studios chose to bring her into the fold. You can check out the AMC Theaters popcorn tin below.